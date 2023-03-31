'A big loss for the Springboks': Assistant coach Jones set to move on after RWC campaign

Springbok assistant coach Felix Jones will depart the national setup following the conclusion of this year's Rugby World Cup.

Jones was the national team's defence coach at the World Cup in 2019.

He became assistant coach of the Sprinboks in 2020.

Following the conclusion of this year's Rugby World Cup in France in September and October, the Springboks will lose the expertise of assistant coach Felix Jones after four years of service.



From next season, Jones will join England's coaching team, a decision made with his young family in mind.

The Irishman has been integral to the Springbok setup, including at the 2019 World Cup, where Siya Kolisi's charges were crowned world champions.

SA Rugby director of rugby Rassie Erasmus said that, while it was sad for the entire South African rugby fraternity to lose Jones' expertise, he understood the reasons behind his decision and wished him luck as he continues his coaching career in the UK next season.

"It's a big loss for the Springboks to lose a coach of Felix's calibre," said Erasmus.

"While we are saddened by the decision, we know how difficult it was for him to make that call, and we fully understand the reasons.

"He's been an asset to the Springboks in the last few years, and the way he has evolved in his role, and willingly took on additional responsibilities to ensure that the team functioned as optimally as possible in his areas of expertise, has been admirable.

"We know Felix will remain fully committed to the Springboks' cause and give everything as we attempt to defend our Rugby World Cup title in France, and hopefully, we can make it a special and memorable send-off for him later this year."

Jones said his time with the Springboks will always remain one of the highlights of his career.



"Coaching the Springboks is one of the biggest privileges in rugby, and I intend to do everything I can to ensure the team is successful until the day my contract comes to its natural end," said Jones.

"The last four years have been an incredible journey for me and my family, both professionally and personally. I am indebted to so many people at the Springboks and in South Africa for that.

"My commitment to the Springboks until the end of the Rugby World Cup is unquestionable, and Rassie, Jacques (Nienaber, Springbok head coach) and the entire Springbok team know that.

"The next five months are going to be exciting and demanding, and I'm looking forward to preparing for the World Cup with this coaching team," Jones said.



