1h ago

A citrus farmer and an '80s Bok coach: How 'Toetie' ended up coaching in Italy

Sibusiso Mjikeliso
Allister Coetzee. (Photo by Lee Warren/Gallo Images)
  • Former Springbok coach Allister Coetzee reveals how he ended up coaching Italian side Rovigo Delta last year.
  • "Toetie" happened upon a citrus farmer who sat on the club's board and coaxed the ex-Stormers mentor into the move.
  • Coetzee, now coaching Namibia, coached the Boks in 2016 and 2017, an ill-fated era that ended in acrimony with SA Rugby.

You'd think Italy would be the last place you'd find former Springbok coach Allister Coetzee coaching after his team's nightmare there in 2016's end-of-year tour.

The Boks suffered their first-ever loss to the Azzurri, 20-18, in November that year, one of the biggest black marks on "Toetie's" ill-fated time as Springbok head coach.

But it turns out that he's had a connection to the country through a citrus farmer Danilo Ortolani, who used to visit former late Springbok head coach (1980-1981) Nelie Smith and enquired every so often about the possibility of Coetzee coaching in Italy.


READ | First Bok alignment camp concludes: 'We look forward to a challenging international season'

"I coached with Nelie Smith, the former Springboks player and coach," Coetzee told Rugby World magazine.

 "I was with him at Eastern Province from 1999 to 2001. And through him, I met this citrus farmer from Italy. He frequently came to South Africa to visit Nelie, and that's how I met Danilo Ortolani, and we'd been in touch regularly."

Coetzee said Ortolani had texted and visited him when the Springboks played Italy in Padova in 2017.

"He told me he was on the board at Rovigo, this little town in Italy, passionate about rugby. He said if I was ever tired of the intense coaching at the top level, to come to Rovigo. It was said in jest, you know?

"Funnily enough, while I was at home (during Covid), he would text me, 'What are you doing?' He said once things opened up to come and visit the club, and that's where it started."

And that's how Coetzee joined Italy's Top 10 league side Rovigo Delta, where he mentors former Western Province flyhalf prodigy Abner van Reenen.

Coetzee also retained his role as Namibia head coach, who is trying to guide to the 2023 Rugby World Cup in France.

His spell as Springbok coach ended on a sour note, with him falling out with his employers, SA Rugby, who cut his tenure two years shy of the contract. 


