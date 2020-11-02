A year after Rugby World Cup triumph, Rassie still amazed at impact of Bok victory

Monday marks the one-year anniversary of South Africa's 2019 Rugby World Cup triumph in Japan.

Director of rugby Rassie Erasmus says he's still amazed at the huge impact the victory had on all South Africans.

SA Rugby president Mark Alexander has thanked the Springboks for "inspiring so many of our people".



The Springboks' memorable 2019 Rugby World Cup victory continue to inspire South Africans and although the Boks were unable to play any Test rugby this year because of the Covid-19 pandemic, South Africans are in for a bumper 2021 rugby year, according to SA Rugby president Mark Alexander.

Monday (2 November) marks the one-year anniversary of the Springboks' memorable 32-12 victory over England in Yokohama, where Siya Kolisi and this Bok colleagues became the third Springbok team to lift the coveted Webb Ellis Cup.

The victory in Tokyo capped a memorable year for the Springboks, who were also crowned as the 2019 Rugby Championship winners, while the South African rugby team was also awarded with the prestigious 2019 Laureus Team of the Year Award in Monaco.

Alexander praised director of rugby Rassie Erasmus, his coaching staff and the entire squad for the amount of joy they brought to the people of South Africa by bringing the RWC trophy home.

"That magnificent victory once more showed that sport can be a great tool for social cohesion in our country," Alexander said via a press statement.

"The past year was obviously a difficult year because of the pandemic, but next year we are in for a bumper rugby year when the Boks will play against the best of the UK and Ireland.

"I have no doubt they will continue to make this nation very proud with their performances on the field. On behalf of the South African rugby fraternity, I want to say once more thank you to the Springboks for inspiring so many of our people."

Erasmus said every member of the squad that went to Japan deserves tremendous credit for their wonderful achievement.

"It was a full-on team effort, from players to coaches and management staff - they all worked incredibly hard and made many sacrifices to make that success a reality," said Erasmus.

Erasmus said that looking back one year later, he is still amazed at the huge impact the victory had on all South Africans.

"It's astonishing, really. I will never forget the amazing welcome scenes at the airport, or the many thousands of people that came out to share in the team's joy during the victory parades.

"And, one year later, people still say how they enjoyed the win and how proud they are of that achievement," added Erasmus.

- SA Rugby