'Absolutely unbelievable': Bok hooker sings Kurt-Lee's praises

Springbok hooker Malcolm Marx said teammate Kurt-Lee Arendse's performance in the 63-21 win against Italy on Saturday was unbelievable.

Arendse scored two tries and assisted in the last one, with Marx also scoring one as the rolling maul finally found its voice.

Marx was happy with how their attacking shape came right, but felt there was more room for improvement.

Springbok hooker Malcolm Marx was lavish in his praise for teammate Kurt-Lee Arendse, who scored a brace of tries in their 63-21 pummeling of Italy in Genoa on Saturday.

Marx, who came on as a second-half substitute for Bongi Mbonambi, also scored, but it was Arendse's opening try that set the attacking platform for the Boks.

Arensde also provided the assist for Cobus Reinach's try that pushed the Boks past the 60-point mark, but it was the opening try that stayed with Marx.

The Boks did trail 13-8 at one point in the game, but once they wrested control early in the second half, they punished the hosts.

"I thought he was absolutely unbelievable. I mean, to finish the first try in the way that he did was unbelievable," Marx said.

"I think he had two or three defenders coming in on the cross cover and he still managed to get the ball down.

"I think he had an absolutely great game."

The Boks' attacking display and clinical nature in the 22m area was a vast improvement from their defeats against Ireland (19-16) and France (30-26), where they played well but didn't get returns on their investments.

That wasn't the case at the Stadio Luigi Ferraris, especially in the second half where their attacking touches often turned into gold.

Marx said they've been working hard on their attacking and finishing, but better circumstances in the Italy game allowed things to flow for them.

"It's not like we weren't attacking, but different games bring different circumstances, but we're enjoying rugby quite a bit right now," Marx said.

"The first two games on tour could have gone our way, one or two calls didn't go our way and one or two calls could have gone our way.

"However, there's a lot that we can improve on, regardless of what the score was. There were mistakes and there were always things we could improve on."