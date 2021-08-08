Ageless wonder Morne Steyn retained, RG Snyman rejoins Springbok Rugby Championship squad

Ageless wonder Morne Steyn will enjoy an extended stay in the Springbok setup after being included in the 43-man Springbok squad for the upcoming Rugby Championship.

Lock RG Snyman will rejoin the squad during the week, after Duane Vermeulen (No 8), Rosko Specman (wing), Jaden Hendrikse (scrumhalf) and Johan Grobbelaar (hooker) were called up last week.

The Bulls flyhalf, Steyn, kicked the Lions series-clinching penalty in a dramatic third Test to give the Springboks a 19-16 win over the Warren Gatland's Lions in Cape Town.

Snyman missed the Lions series after undergoing a skin graft operation following a fire pit accident in Ireland involving fellow Munster teammate Damian de Allende.

The Springboks didn't have too long to savour their World Cup and Lions tour "double" after switching their focus to their next commitments.

Head coach Jacques Nienaber and Co. arrived in Gqeberha for their Rugby Championship opener against Argentina at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium next weekend.

"We are very proud about winning the Lions series, and as a team, we enjoyed celebrating that massive feat on Saturday night, but we have a big week ahead," said Nienaber.

"Our first Test against Argentina in the Rugby Championship is on Saturday, so everything we do now has to be geared toward delivering a quality performance to kick-off our campaign.

"We have two important games in Nelson Mandela Bay, and then we travel to Australasia for the away leg of the tournament.

"With a long season ahead, it is important that we build on the strides made in our last few matches when we take the field in the coming weeks."

Nienaber reported that there were no serious injuries from Saturday's epic match, but he said they might look at resting a few players this week after the physically taxing Lions series.

"We selected a big squad with the intention of being as well prepared as possible for the season ahead," he said.

"There are some players who were part of the initial 46-man squad for our conditioning camp in June, who have not had an opportunity yet, so we will look to give them some of them a run in the next few weeks.

"It is important that we manage the players well to maintain the standards we have set for ourselves, and that includes game time for some players and resting others who have had a heavy load in the last few weeks."

Springbok squad:

Forwards

Thomas du Toit, Steven Kitshoff, Vincent Koch, Wilco Louw, Frans Malherbe, Ox Nché, Trevor Nyakane, Joseph Dweba, Johan Grobbelaar, Malcolm Marx, Bongi Mbonambi, Lood de Jager, Eben Etzebeth, Nicolaas Janse van Rensburg, Franco Mostert, Marvin Orie, RG Snyman, Siya Kolisi, Kwagga Smith, Marco van Staden, Duane Vermeulen, Jasper Wiese, Dan du Preez, Rynhardt Elstadt.

Backs

Faf de Klerk, Jaden Hendrikse, Herschel Jantjies, Cobus Reinach, Elton Jantjies, Handré Pollard, Morné Steyn, Lukhanyo Am, Damian de Allende, Jesse Kriel, Aphelele Fassi, Cheslin Kolbe, Willie le Roux, Makazole Mapimpi, Sbu Nkosi, Rosko Specman, Damian Willemse, Frans Steyn.