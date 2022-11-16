'Agent of chaos' Andre Esterhuizen expected to light up Genoa

Springbok centre Andre Esterhuizen is expected to bring physicality mixed with his newly acquired soft touches for Saturday's Test against Italy in Genoa.

Esterhuizen made his name as a brutal centre at the Sharks, but has moulded his game to become an all-round threat.

Springbok coach Jacques Nienaber is interested to see how he'll partner up with Damian de Allende.

In Genoa

Springbok centre Andre Esterhuizen, dubbed the 'Agent of Chaos' at his English club Harlequins, is expected to light up the Stadio Luigi Ferraris on Saturday when he starts against Italy.

Esterhuizen, who in his stint at Harlequins, has morphed from a one-dimensional batting midfield ram into a multi-skilled back who keeps defences guessing, has had to wait his chance with Damian de Allende being the first choice 12.

De Allende has shifted to 13 to accommodate Esterhuizen, who won't be available for next week's Test against England at Twickenham.

Springbok coach Jacques Nienaber said he expects a lot from this new midfield combination that'll see Jesse Kriel take a break.

"Jesse has done well, but some of our players won't be available for next week's game against England with the game being outside the Test window," Nienaber said.

"He's been with us for the whole year, been training well, and deserves a chance. We've always earmarked this game as the one if there weren't any injuries.

Springbok team 15 Willie le Roux, 14 Cheslin Kolbe, 13 Damian de Allende, 12 Andre Esterhuizen, 11 Kurt-Lee Arendse, 10 Damian Willemse, 9 Faf de Klerk, 8 Jasper Wiese, 7 Franco Mostert, 6 Siya Kolisi (captain), 5 Marvin Orie, 4 Salmaan Moerat, 3 Frans Malherbe, 2 Bongi Mbonambi, 1 Ox Nche Substitutes: 16 Malcolm Marx, 17 Steven Kitshoff, 18 Vincent Koch, 19 Eben Etzebeth, 20 Kwagga Smith, 21 Evan Roos, 22 Cobus Reinach, 23 Manie Libbok

"We think the combination of Andre and Damian will be a great one, especially when you face a side like Italy.

"We're looking forward to seeing this particular combination together."

De Allende's move to 13 is just part of switches the Springboks have made as they seek to tick selection boxes ahead of next year's World Cup.

With young loose-forward Evan Roos also getting a run with Stormers lock duo of Marvin Orie and Salmaan Moerat getting a run in the number five and four jerseys, SA Rugby director of rugby Rassie Erasmus said they were in the process of having several depth questions answered.

"The thing is that we're getting now are answers and solutions and now need to see a guy like Damian, who is a quality player, slot in at centre against a good side like Italy," Erasmus said.

"We're getting some answers there, but I think for the Italy game, we'll most probably have Eben Etzebeth and Franco Mostert slot in at lock later in the game.

"We'll most probably have Kwagga Smith running at flank with Evan coming in for Jasper at number eight.

"We'll have to plan on something like that because we're going to need that impact from the bench and especially with the way they have been growing as a team."



