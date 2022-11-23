Akona Ndungane hails Springboks' depth: 'It's a nice headache to have'

Bulls legend Akona Ndungane insists the Springbok depth is strong, with coach Jacques Nienaber having a good headache.

The Springboks come off a victory against Italy and are preparing for their final year-end Test against England on Saturday.

Ndungane says competition within the side is good as players stake their claim for a Rugby World Cup spot.

Former Test wing Akona Ndungane believes there is considerable depth in the current Springbok squad.

After losing to Ireland and France, the Springboks bounced back with a 63-21 win against Italy at Stadio Luigi Ferraris last weekend. They tackle England at Twickenham in their final Test of the year on Saturday.

Ndungane says Springbok coach Jacques Nienaber has a good headache with the young talent filtering through the South African camp.

The Springboks will look to defend their Rugby World Cup title next year in France with various spots up for grabs in the South African starting XV.

"It's a nice headache to have for him (Nienaber). Cheslin (Kolbe) has cemented his place, he scored a beautiful try (against Italy)," Ndungane said at the Gary and Vivienne Player Invitational in Sun City this past weekend.

"Kurt-Lee Arendse is actually knocking the door down. It's nice competition for those players. There's Sbu Nkosi, Canan Moodie and that's what you need, competition and that depth from the players.

"It pushes the players to perform well because they know that if they don't perform well, then [their] jersey is gone or [they] won't get a ticket to the World Cup," he continued.

"It's good for the team, it's good for the country. I don't want to say who's going to make it to the World Cup, but we are blessed with very good wings."

Ndungane insists there is no need to panic for the Springboks ahead of next year's World Cup, which is scheduled to take place from 8 September to 28 October.

"There are a couple of players that are putting up their hands for their respective unions, like Henco van Wyk from the Lions, who is actually doing very well," said the Bulls legend.

"So we've got a couple of youngsters coming through and yes, there's not enough time now left before the World Cup, but I think you know it's not a panic situation.

"There are players that can fill in if need be, but I think they always understand what they're looking for in a player, so I think they're currently in their comfortable position."

Saturday's Test kicks off at 19:30 (SA time).

Springbok team:

15 Willie le Roux, 14 Kurt-Lee Arendse, 13 Jesse Kriel, 12 Damian de Allende, 11 Makazole Mapimpi, 10 Damian Willemse, 9 Faf de Klerk, 8 Evan Roos, 7 Franco Mostert, 6 Siya Kolisi (captain), 5 Marvin Orie, 4 Eben Etzebeth, 3 Frans Malherbe, 2 Bongi Mbonambi, 1 Ox Nche

Substitutes: 16 Malcolm Marx, 17 Steven Kitshoff, 18 Thomas du Toit, 19 Marco van Staden, 20 Kwagga Smith, 21 Jaden Hendrikse, 22 Manie Libbok, 23 Canan Moodie