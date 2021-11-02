Springboks

30m ago

add bookmark

Ala Kolbe, Nienaber side-steps question over Rassie-World Rugby case verdict

accreditation
Sibusiso Mjikeliso
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Jacques Nienaber and Rassie Erasmus.
Jacques Nienaber and Rassie Erasmus.
Johan Rynners

Springbok head coach Jacques Nienaber was on Tuesday put in an invidious position of having to answer questions about whether SA Rugby director of rugby Rassie Erasmus' case had reached a verdict yet.

Announcing his team to play Wales in Cardiff, Nienaber had to use Erasmus' virtual login profile after having technical difficulties on his own.

This sprung some keen-nosed journalists into pondering whether World Rugby's hearing against Erasmus had concluded.

Nienaber made his best Cheslin Kolbe impression to try side-step the hot question, saying their minds were focused on the clash in Cardiff on Saturday.

He confirmed, however, that Erasmus would sit with him in the coaches' box instead of being touchline where he carried out water boy duties in the British & Irish Lions series.

"I don't think there's a verdict yet. I think it's in recess or whatever they call it in legal terms," said Nienaber.

"On our side, our track record in Cardiff speaks for itself, so I try not to think too much about that and try to focus on the rugby side of things.

"We will have to have our ducks in a row if we want to look to be competitive against Wales on the weekend.

"Rassie will be in the coaches' box with us, yes."

Erasmus' case hearings were chaired by independent judicial panel chairperson Christopher Quinlan QC, with Kiwi duo Nigel Hampton QC and Judge Mike Mika also part of the panel.

The case against the former Bok head coach came after World Rugby formally charged SA Rugby and Erasmus after he compiled a 62-minute video in which he hit out at officiating, particularly that of Australian referee Nic Berry, following the Springboks' first Test loss to the British & Irish Lions in July. 

 
Teams:

Wales

TBA

South Africa

15 Damian Willemse, 14 Jesse Kriel, 13 Lukhanyo Am, 12 Damian de Allende, 11 Makazole Mapimpi, 10 Handre Pollard, 9 Herschel Jantjies, 8 Duane Vermeulen, 7 Kwagga Smith, 6 Siya Kolisi (captain), 5 Lood de Jager, 4 Eben Etzebeth, 3 Trevor Nyakane, 2 Bongi Mbonambi, 1 Ox Nche

Substitutes: 16 Malcolm Marx, 17 Steven Kitshoff, 18 Vincent Koch, 19 Franco Mostert, 20 Jasper Wiese, 21 Cobus Reinach, 22 Elton Jantjies, 23 Frans Steyn

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
springboksrassie erasmusjacques nienaberrugby
loading... Live
Malmo FF 0
Chelsea 0
View More
loading... Live
Wolfsburg 1
RB Salzburg 1
View More
Voting Booth
Should Proteas star Quinton de Kock continue playing at the T20 World Cup even if he doesn't take the knee in support of the fight against racism?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes! He should be allowed to show his support any way he chooses
38% - 2779 votes
No! If De Kock refuses to unite with his teammates, then he should be on the next plane home
11% - 813 votes
The only ones at fault here are Cricket SA, who have sabotaged another Proteas World Cup
51% - 3710 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Showmax
The story of a legend: Sir Alex Ferguson

07 Sep

The story of a legend: Sir Alex Ferguson
This week's Premier League matches live

07 Sep

This week's Premier League matches live
Watch live sport with Showmax Pro from R225 p/m

07 Sep

Watch live sport with Showmax Pro from R225 p/m
See more from Showmax
© 2021 (1.1.21306.6) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo