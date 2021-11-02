Ala Kolbe, Nienaber side-steps question over Rassie-World Rugby case verdict

Springbok head coach Jacques Nienaber was on Tuesday put in an invidious position of having to answer questions about whether SA Rugby director of rugby Rassie Erasmus' case had reached a verdict yet.

Announcing his team to play Wales in Cardiff, Nienaber had to use Erasmus' virtual login profile after having technical difficulties on his own.

This sprung some keen-nosed journalists into pondering whether World Rugby's hearing against Erasmus had concluded.

Nienaber made his best Cheslin Kolbe impression to try side-step the hot question, saying their minds were focused on the clash in Cardiff on Saturday.

He confirmed, however, that Erasmus would sit with him in the coaches' box instead of being touchline where he carried out water boy duties in the British & Irish Lions series.

"I don't think there's a verdict yet. I think it's in recess or whatever they call it in legal terms," said Nienaber.

"On our side, our track record in Cardiff speaks for itself, so I try not to think too much about that and try to focus on the rugby side of things.

"We will have to have our ducks in a row if we want to look to be competitive against Wales on the weekend.

"Rassie will be in the coaches' box with us, yes."

Erasmus' case hearings were chaired by independent judicial panel chairperson Christopher Quinlan QC, with Kiwi duo Nigel Hampton QC and Judge Mike Mika also part of the panel.

The case against the former Bok head coach came after World Rugby formally charged SA Rugby and Erasmus after he compiled a 62-minute video in which he hit out at officiating, particularly that of Australian referee Nic Berry, following the Springboks' first Test loss to the British & Irish Lions in July.