All Blacks back to No 1 at Springboks' expense after mauling Wales

The topsy-turvy battle between the Springboks and the All Blacks continues as New Zealand are back to the summit of World Rugby's ranking system following their emphatic 54-16 victory over Wales on Saturday.

That victory brought Ian Foster's charges to a points tally of 91.36.

The Springboks, who only play their first match on their northern hemisphere tour against Wales next week, are on 91.13.

The battle for No 1 is likely to continue throughout November as South Africa play Scotland and England following their clash against Wales.

The All Blacks are still scheduled to play Italy, Ireland and France in their final Test matches of the year.

World Rugby rankings

1. New Zealand – 91.36

2. South Africa – 91.13

3. Australia – 87.51

4. England – 85.44

5. Ireland – 84.85

6. France – 83.87

7. Scotland – 82.02

8. Argentina – 80.69

9. Wales – 80.20

10. Japan – 78.61