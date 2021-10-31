Springboks

47m ago

add bookmark

All Blacks back to No 1 at Springboks' expense after mauling Wales

accreditation
Sport24 staff
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Ardie Savea (left), Beauden Barrett and Shannon Frizell (right) of the All Blacks.
Ardie Savea (left), Beauden Barrett and Shannon Frizell (right) of the All Blacks.

The topsy-turvy battle between the Springboks and the All Blacks continues as New Zealand are back to the summit of World Rugby's ranking system following their emphatic 54-16 victory over Wales on Saturday.

That victory brought Ian Foster's charges to a points tally of 91.36.

The Springboks, who only play their first match on their northern hemisphere tour against Wales next week, are on 91.13.

The battle for No 1 is likely to continue throughout November as South Africa play Scotland and England following their clash against Wales. 

The All Blacks are still scheduled to play Italy, Ireland and France in their final Test matches of the year. 

World Rugby rankings

1. New Zealand – 91.36

2. South Africa – 91.13

3. Australia – 87.51

4. England – 85.44

5. Ireland – 84.85

6. France – 83.87

7. Scotland – 82.02

8. Argentina – 80.69

9. Wales – 80.20

10. Japan – 78.61

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
springboksall blacksrugby
Voting Booth
Should Proteas star Quinton de Kock continue playing at the T20 World Cup even if he doesn't take the knee in support of the fight against racism?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes! He should be allowed to show his support any way he chooses
38% - 2610 votes
No! If De Kock refuses to unite with his teammates, then he should be on the next plane home
11% - 764 votes
The only ones at fault here are Cricket SA, who have sabotaged another Proteas World Cup
50% - 3434 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Showmax
The story of a legend: Sir Alex Ferguson

07 Sep

The story of a legend: Sir Alex Ferguson
This week's Premier League matches live

07 Sep

This week's Premier League matches live
Watch live sport with Showmax Pro from R225 p/m

07 Sep

Watch live sport with Showmax Pro from R225 p/m
See more from Showmax
© 2021 (1.1.21301.4) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo