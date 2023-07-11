54m ago

All Blacks 'will capitalise' on wastefulness, warns Davids as Boks look to build momentum

Simnikiwe Xabanisa
Springbok assistant coach Deon Davids.
Galo Images
  • The 43-12 win against the Wallabies was a confidence boost for the Springboks.
  • But wastefulness remains a concern for the Bok coaches ahead of their clash against the All Blacks in Auckland.
  • Forwards coach Deon Davids was impressed with New Zealand's start to tournament.

Like a series of one-off runners coming around the corner, one massive ball-carrier after the other, all of Springbok rugby’s notable successes are built on momentum.

Take their three World Cup titles, for example: 1995 was achieved after Transvaal had made the Super 10 final, the 2007 victory followed the rarity of having two SA franchises in the Super 14 decider, while 2019 was built on the Boks also being crowned Rugby Championship winners that year.

READ | Kleyn's class on Bok debut has RG purring: 'Cool, calm, collected'

There will always be grumbles that, because 2019 was only a single round competition, the Boks’ maiden Rugby Championship title didn’t exactly smack the same, as the kids say. 

But the fact that they became the first team in history to win the Webb Ellis Cup the same year they won the Rugby Championship says one thing – the Springboks need to feel like they’re building up a head of steam when they’re going into a big tournament like this year’s World Cup.

This is where this year’s Rugby Championship tournament comes in. The Stormers have already taken care of the runner-up aspect by finishing second to Munster in the URC. Now the Boks need to follow through by winning the Rugby Championship.

As starts go, the 43-12 victory over Australia at Loftus Versfeld was exactly what they needed, especially seeing that this put them on top of the table by two points' difference over their next opponents, the All Blacks.

The tight margins at the top of the Rugby Championship log makes Saturday’s clash against the All Blacks – who beat Argentina 41-12 in their campaign opener – an effective final, which explains why the Bok management team sent an advance party of players to acclimatise for the Auckland fixture.

Of course, the stand-off at Mt Smart Stadium wouldn’t have been in as much anticipation had the Boks not convincingly put away Eddie Jones’ Wallabies, something forwards coach Deon Davids said was the source of confidence looking ahead to the clash.

"You always want to have momentum at the start of the season," he said before leaving for New Zealand.

"You also want a good win and to build from the areas in which you were good and find solutions as quickly as possible for areas where you can improve. 

"We’re pleased with the performance. The guys haven’t played in a long time and it was good to see them align so quickly and give such a good performance. Obviously, looking back, there were good rewards, but we also created a lot of opportunities we didn’t take."

Davids warned that a similarly wasteful approach wouldn’t work against the game’s original vultures, the All Blacks.

"At this level, if you get opportunities you have to come away with points and we didn't. When you play against a team like the All Blacks at home you need to be very clinical with your performance, especially when you get a lot of opportunities.

ALSO READ | Springbok v All Blacks: Who used Loftus landslide to book Auckland spot

"If you give them opportunities they will capitalise. The different departments will review their areas differently, but from a set piece point of view I thought there were good rewards, even though there are areas in which we can improve."

Davids was understandably impressed with the All Blacks, whose convincing victory was away in Argentina, a place the hostility of which doesn’t always guarantee smooth passage to victory for visiting teams.

"It was an impressive start by the New Zealanders. It was quite a physical and intense performance from them, and their leading 31-0 at half-time just showed you how they use opportunities when they get them."

Looking at that it’s going to be important for us to look after our possession because we expect a very tough and physical game from them. It’s never easy going down there..."


