Am braces for tantalising URC-Super Rugby style clash when Boks meet All Blacks

Lukhanyo Am is anticipating a tantalising clash of styles when they meet the All Blacks in the Rugby Championship.

Mbombela will mark the first time the two traditional rivals meet since South African franchises took their talents to the Northern Hemisphere.

Crusaders coach Scott Robertson admitted recently that the Kiwis missed SA teams in Super Rugby.

The so-called "Big Four" didn't just join the United Rugby Championship (URC) but took over as the championship-winning Stormers faced the Bulls in an all-South African jamboree final in Cape Town.

Meanwhile, New Zealand teams contested the Super Rugby Pacific tournament against Australian and Pacific Island nation franchises.

The Crusaders' Super Rugby-winning coach Scott Robertson in May admitted they missed South African teams.

The All Blacks, who tour SA for two Rugby Championship matches, will get a taste of precisely what the Kiwis have missed, starting in Mbombela on 6 August.

"The style of rugby played in Super Rugby and the URC is different but that doesn't mean one is better than the other," said Am.

"It's going to be very nice to measure ourselves against them, so we can get a feel for one another again after no longer playing them in Super Rugby."

Am would not be suckered into believing widespread public opinion that the All Blacks were sitting ducks following the cataclysmic implosion in the aftermath of the Ireland series defeat.



"Facing the All Blacks means you're playing one of the teams where you have to be on your A-game the whole time," Am said.

"We know we'll be facing a different threat compared to Wales, so we're busy with our prep and we trust that will put us in a better place for next week's Test.

"I think as a collective, we are in a good place after winning the Wales series.

"But we know New Zealand is a strong team therefore we'll have to front up and put our best foot forward.

"It's going to be a huge couple of Tests and we'll have to prepare ourselves adequately for it. And the fact that we're playing at home means we'll have to push ourselves hard as players."

The second Test takes place at Ellis Park on 13 August.



