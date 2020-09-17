Aphiwe Dyantyi in limbo again as doping hearing is postponed

Aphiwe Dyantyi's rugby career will remain in limbo after the South African Institute for Drug-Free Sports (Saids) announced on Thursday that his hearing into a doping offence has been postponed.

The 26-year-old Springbok winger, who took international rugby by storm in 2018, tested positive for three banned substances following a national camp in July last year.

A mandatory B-sample confirmed the findings.

"The Independent Tribunal Panel adjourned the hearing proceedings after three days," Saids said in a statement.

"The initial hearing date was postponed due to the Covid-19 lockdown restrictions. In order to continue to protect the rights of the athlete to a fair trial, SAIDS will not be commenting further on the proceedings."

A new date still has to be agreed to by both parties.

It's understood all witness testimony was given virtually, while Saids' senior lawyer sat in proceedings via conference call.

All other relevant parties had been physically present.

Dyantyi earlier this year denied any wrongdoing and presented the watchdog with a list of supplements that could've contributed to his test results.

- Compiled by Sport24 Staff