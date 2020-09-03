Aphiwe Dyantyi's long-awaited hearing set to go ahead

Springbok Aphiwe Dyantyi's long-awaited hearing into a doping offence from 2019 will take place in mid-September.

Dyantyi was found to have banned S1 category steroidal substances metandienone, methyltestosterone and LGD-4033 in his system following a routine doping test on 2 July 2019.

Dyantyi's B-sample test also came back positive, effectively putting the World Rugby Breakthrough Player of 2018's career on hold and scuppering his chances of representing South Africa at the 2019 Rugby World Cup.

According to SA Rugby Magazine, the chief executive officer of South African Institute for Drug Free Sport (SAIDS), Khalid Galant confirmed that the hearing is set for 15 September.

The hearing will give Dyantyi a chance to present his defence following on from a statement in January in which he outlined supplements that he though could have contributed towards a positive test.

In an exclusive interview with Sport24 last month, Dyantyi revealed that has been keeping fit and used physical exercise to get not only get his body into shape but his mind as well.

- Compiled by Sport24 staff