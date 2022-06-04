Rassie Erasmus left red-faced after apparent hack sees him tweet pornographic clip

Rassie Erasmus' prominence on Twitter has left him red-faced after his account was apparently hacked on Friday.



The Springboks' director of rugby has consequently had to scramble to try and delete pornographic post that was re-tweeted on his handle.

Erasmus apologised to his followers on the social media platform, writing: "Sorry guys about that inapropriate (sic) tweets!! The handle has been hacked!! Really sorry about that!! I am trying to sort it out !!! Rassie."

In a further communique, he claimed that the post had been deleted from his side but that "hackers still seem to have the retweet from earlier appearing in some places".

By 9:50am on Saturday, the explicit clip was still present on his timeline.

Sorry guys about that inapropriate tweets!! The handle has been hacked!! Reallly sorry about that!! I am trying to sort it out !!! Rassie — Rassie Erasmus (@RassieRugby) June 4, 2022

Guys the hackers still seem to have the retweet from earlier appearing in some places although it has been deleted on my side and reported. Hopefully my account will be sorted shortly. Rassie — Rassie Erasmus (@RassieRugby) June 4, 2022

Erasmus has become a hit on the platform since the Boks' momentous victory in the 2019 World Cup, but has also garnered much controversy.

While he insists that he was never involved in the leak of his hugely polarising 62-minute video of refereeing decisions in the first Test against the British & Irish Lions last year - and also never shared anything in that regard on his account - Erasmus did re-tweet several clips from different accounts of questionable decisions.

Notably, he shared material from a "Jaco Johan" account, whom the former Bok flanker stated in a press conference merely seemed like a " big fan".

Many people though speculated that it was Erasmus using an anonymous account, with Lions star lock Maro Itoje memorably joking in SuperSport's recent Two Sides documentary: "Wasn't that Rassie's burner?"

Erasmus' incident has drawn a parallel with transport minister Fikile Mbalula, another prolific tweeter.

Mbalula, in 2016, subsequently claimed that many of his electronic communication platforms had previously been targeted by hackers and said the picture in question was part of a "smear campaign" against him.