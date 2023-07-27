Argentina change 5 for Springbok clash as veteran winger Imhoff starts

After their win over Australia two weeks ago in the Rugby Championship, Argentina takes on the Springboks at Ellis Park on Saturday.

Coach Michael Cheika has made five changes to the line-up that secured the win over the Wallabies.

Four of those changes come in the backline, where veteran winger Juan Imhoff gets a start.

Argentina coach Michael Cheika has changed five of the line-up that started in an upset win over Australia for a Rugby Championship final-round match against South Africa on Saturday.

READ | Tickets still up for grabs for Boks v Pumas at Ellis Park: 'We are hoping for the 50 000-mark'

In the backline, fullback Juan Cruz Mallia, centre Santiago Chocobares, veteran winger Juan Imhoff, who famously scored a hat-trick against South Africa in 2015, and scrumhalf Lautaro Bazan Velez have been promoted for the Johannesburg Test.

There is also a positional switch with Mateo Carreras, one of the Pumas' four try scorers in the 34-31 Sydney victory, switching wings to the right to accommodate Imhoff.

Among the backs who have been dropped is fullback Emiliano Boffelli, an outstanding goal-kicker who slotted four conversions and two penalties in Australia two weeks ago.

Newsletter For Subscriber Weekly Rucking with Rob Resident rugby writer Rob Houwing gives you his expert views on what's going on between the poles.

In the lone change among the forwards for the match at Ellis Park, lock Lucas Paulos replaces Matias Alemanno.



Hooker Julian Montoya retains the captaincy, but his regular understudy and most-capped Puma, Agustin Creevy, will not make his 100th appearance as Ignacio Ruiz takes over the role.

Should New Zealand match expectations and beat struggling Australia in Melbourne earlier on Saturday, they will become Rugby Championship title-holders for the ninth time in 11 editions.

Even if the All Blacks draw, it would leave Rugby World Cup title holders South Africa and Argentina fighting for second place.

New Zealand have nine points, South Africa five, Argentina four and Australia just one from two matches since Eddie Jones returned for a second stint as coach.

South Africa will face Scotland, Romania, Ireland and Tonga in Pool B at the World Cup in France, while Argentina are with England, Japan, Samoa and Chile in Pool D.

Teams

Springboks

15 Willie le Roux, 14 Cheslin Kolbe, 13 Jesse Kriel, 12 Damian de Allende, 11 Kurt-Lee Arendse, 10 Manie Libbok, 9 Grant Williams, 8 Duane Vermeulen (captain), 7 Pieter-Steph du Toit, 6 Marco van Staden, 5 Marvin Orie, 4 Eben Etzebeth, 3 Frans Malherbe, 2 Malcolm Marx, 1 Steven Kitshoff

Substitutes: 16 Bongi Mbonambi, 17 Trevor Nyakane, 18 Vincent Koch, 19 Kwagga Smith, 20 RG Snyman, 21 Faf de Klerk , 22 Lukhanyo Am, 23 Damian Willemse

Argentina

15 Juan Cruz Mallia; 14 Mateo Carreras, 13 Lucio Cinti, 12 Santiago Chocobares, 11 Juan Imhoff; 10 Santiago Carreras, 9 Lautaro Bazan Velez; 8 Juan Martin Gonzalez, 7 Santiago Grondona, 6 Pablo Matera; 5 Tomas Lavanini, 4 Lucas Paulos; 3 Francisco Gomez Kodela, 2 Julian Montoya (captain), 1 Thomas Gallo

Substitutes: 16 Ignacio Ruiz, 17 Nahuel Tetaz Chaparro, 18 Joel Sclavi, 19 Pedro Rubiolo, 20 Facundo Isa, 21 Gonzalo Bertranou, 22 Tomas Albornoz, 23 Matias Moroni



