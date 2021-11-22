Springboks

18m ago

add bookmark

BaaBaas confirm three Springboks in squad to face Samoa

accreditation
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Malcolm Marx. (Steve Haag/Gallo Images)
Malcolm Marx. (Steve Haag/Gallo Images)

Three Springboks were confirmed for the Barbarians squad set to face Samoa at Twickenham on Saturday. 

READ | Clive Woodward: Six Nations can provide all four semi-finalists at Rugby World Cup

While the rest of the Springboks take a well-deserved rest after their tour of the United Kingdom, Duane Vermuelen, Malcolm Marx and  Steven Kitshoff will join up with their Barbarians team-mates in preparation for the clash.

Whether they will start on the bench or get the nod in the run-on XV will only be revealed later this week when the side is named by coach Dave Rennie.

Samoa and the Barbarians will contest the Killik Cup in what will be a double-header to end the international rugby season for 2021.

After they play at 16:30 (SA time), the Barbarians Women will take the Springbok Women’s XV.

ALSO READ | World Rugby wanted Rassie banned until after 2023 World Cup - report

 

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
springboksbarbariansrugby
Voting Booth
What are your views on the World Rugby men's Player of the Year nominations for 2021 not including any Springboks?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
It's a disgrace! Both Siya Kolisi AND Eben Etzebeth should have been nominated!
40% - 4194 votes
Siya, at the very least, should have been included after a superb season
7% - 728 votes
Etzebeth has been SA's best player this year and should feel hard done by
20% - 2071 votes
Get over it! Moaning about this just sounds like sour grapes!
34% - 3594 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Showmax
The story of a legend: Sir Alex Ferguson

07 Sep

The story of a legend: Sir Alex Ferguson
This week's Premier League matches live

07 Sep

This week's Premier League matches live
Watch live sport with Showmax Pro from R225 p/m

07 Sep

Watch live sport with Showmax Pro from R225 p/m
See more from Showmax
© 2021 (1.1.21315.9) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo