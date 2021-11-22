BaaBaas confirm three Springboks in squad to face Samoa

Three Springboks were confirmed for the Barbarians squad set to face Samoa at Twickenham on Saturday.
While the rest of the Springboks take a well-deserved rest after their tour of the United Kingdom, Duane Vermuelen, Malcolm Marx and Steven Kitshoff will join up with their Barbarians team-mates in preparation for the clash.
Whether they will start on the bench or get the nod in the run-on XV will only be revealed later this week when the side is named by coach Dave Rennie.
Samoa and the Barbarians will contest the Killik Cup in what will be a double-header to end the international rugby season for 2021.
After they play at 16:30 (SA time), the Barbarians Women will take the Springbok Women’s XV.
SQUAD NEWS ??We’ve assembled two glittering squads for our Men’s & Women’s sides - There’s more stars than an Oscars’ after party ?? Players & coaches from all over the globe ?? ??????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????#Baabaas #rugby pic.twitter.com/zKY32TDcpF— Barbarian FC (@Barbarian_FC) November 22, 2021