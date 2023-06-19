Baby Bok glory a decade ago is where Handre Pollard became a serial World Cup exponent

It's 10 years since the Junior Springboks' famous 2012 World Rugby U-20 Championship triumph on home soil.

Handre Pollard was a member of that Junior Bok team, despite still being at school.

The 2023 edition kicks off in Cape Town on 24 June.

Springbok flyhalf Handre Pollard was forged in the fires of international junior rugby, an experience he looks back on fondly.



In 2012, the stage was set for an 18-year-old Pollard to help the Junior Springboks to a World Cup title in Cape Town, just down the road from his birthplace in Paarl.

But after losing the opening fixture 23-19 to Ireland, that dream seemed distant.

However, the youngsters rallied together to reach the final, where they beat New Zealand 22-16 to win South Africa's first and only Under-20 title.

Pollard contributed 12 points off the kicking tee, a valuable experience that would help him become the flyhalf he is today.

READ | Pollard to miss opening Bok Test, Elton Jantjies called up as flyhalf cover

"Winning it in 2012 will always be up there, but being able to captain the team in 2014 was a great honour and privilege," he told World Rugby.

"I look back with so much joy and good memories. Playing in big-pressure games like that at such a young age is so valuable and so fun to experience. It taught me very important lessons very early on in my career that I could apply going forward.

"The fight in that team was something special. After losing the first game in the format that the U-20 Championship is played, it is very hard to make the playoffs. But with the support of our home fans and getting to play at the iconic Newlands, everything just came together for us."

When Pollard lifted the Webb Ellis trophy with his Bok teammates in Tokyo in 2019, he became just the 15th player to have won both junior and senior World Cups.

Pieter-Steph du Toit and Steven Kitshoff were also part of the victorious 2012 junior Bok squad.

With the 2023 Under-20 World Championship kicking off in Cape Town on 24 June, Pollard offered some sage advice for the young players.

"Just to enjoy every moment," said the World Cup winner.

"It's such a privilege to play in a World Cup at home. Enjoy the pressures that will come with it and embrace it."



