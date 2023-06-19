27m ago

Share

Baby Bok glory a decade ago is where Handre Pollard became a serial World Cup exponent

accreditation
TEAMtalk media
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Handre Pollard (Gallo)
Handre Pollard (Gallo)
  • It's 10 years since the Junior Springboks' famous 2012 World Rugby U-20 Championship triumph on home soil.
  • Handre Pollard was a member of that Junior Bok team, despite still being at school.
  • The 2023 edition kicks off in Cape Town on 24 June.

Springbok flyhalf Handre Pollard was forged in the fires of international junior rugby, an experience he looks back on fondly.

In 2012, the stage was set for an 18-year-old Pollard to help the Junior Springboks to a World Cup title in Cape Town, just down the road from his birthplace in Paarl.

But after losing the opening fixture 23-19 to Ireland, that dream seemed distant.

However, the youngsters rallied together to reach the final, where they beat New Zealand 22-16 to win South Africa's first and only Under-20 title.

Pollard contributed 12 points off the kicking tee, a valuable experience that would help him become the flyhalf he is today.

READ | Pollard to miss opening Bok Test, Elton Jantjies called up as flyhalf cover

"Winning it in 2012 will always be up there, but being able to captain the team in 2014 was a great honour and privilege," he told World Rugby.

"I look back with so much joy and good memories. Playing in big-pressure games like that at such a young age is so valuable and so fun to experience. It taught me very important lessons very early on in my career that I could apply going forward.

"The fight in that team was something special. After losing the first game in the format that the U-20 Championship is played, it is very hard to make the playoffs. But with the support of our home fans and getting to play at the iconic Newlands, everything just came together for us."

When Pollard lifted the Webb Ellis trophy with his Bok teammates in Tokyo in 2019, he became just the 15th player to have won both junior and senior World Cups.

Pieter-Steph du Toit and Steven Kitshoff were also part of the victorious 2012 junior Bok squad.

With the 2023 Under-20 World Championship kicking off in Cape Town on 24 June, Pollard offered some sage advice for the young players.

"Just to enjoy every moment," said the World Cup winner.

"It's such a privilege to play in a World Cup at home. Enjoy the pressures that will come with it and embrace it."


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
springboksjunior springbokshandre pollardU20 World Cup
heading
description
username
Show Comments ()
loading... Live
England 393/8 & 273/10
Australia 386/10 & 31/0
View More
Voting Booth
Who should replace Jacques Nienaber as Springbok coach after the 2023 Rugby World Cup?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Deon Davids
2% - 187 votes
Mzwandile Stick
6% - 458 votes
John Dobson
18% - 1439 votes
Johan Ackermann
22% - 1710 votes
Franco Smith
6% - 441 votes
Johann van Graan
3% - 251 votes
Jake White
7% - 544 votes
Rassie Erasmus
36% - 2788 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
Speed, power, value: 7 reasons why the new MacBook range is the best out there

7h ago

Speed, power, value: 7 reasons why the new MacBook range is the best out there
WATCH | Social selling and Gen Z: How eCommerce leads to business growth

15 Jun

WATCH | Social selling and Gen Z: How eCommerce leads to business growth
WATCH: Here's why this commercial architect uses his Mac to make magic

14 Jun

WATCH: Here's why this commercial architect uses his Mac to make magic
Which Mac is right for you?

15 Jun

Which Mac is right for you?
How the synchronised magic of Mac can revolutionise the way you work

14 Jun

How the synchronised magic of Mac can revolutionise the way you work
Another global advertising awards win for the Adspace Studio

01 Jun

Another global advertising awards win for the Adspace Studio
See more sponsored content
GooglePlayLink HuaweiGalleryLink AppleStoreLink
© 2023 (3.0.23165.19) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us Help with my subscription
Iab Logo