'Bad luck, but it was a red card': Bok coach Nienaber on Du Toit's costly sending off

Khanyiso Tshwaku
  • Springbok coach Jacques Nienaber said Pieter-Steph du Toit's red card was deserved when the loose forward was sent off in South Africa's 30-26 loss to France in Marseille on Saturday.
  • Du Toit was sent off in the 11th minute and the Springboks trailed 13-0, but fought back to lead 26-22.
  • Nienaber said the defeat hurt because the forwards went beyond the call of duty to ensure Du Toit's loss wasn't felt.

In Marseille

"Bad luck, but it was a red card."

That was Springbok coach Jacques Nienaber's response to Pieter-Steph du Toit's 11th-minute red card in South Africa's 30-26 loss to France at the Stade Velodrome in Marseille on Saturday.

It came when the Boks were 3-0 down from Thomas Ramos's first penalty, from where the hosts surged into a 13-0 lead.

The Boks, as World Champions, were made of far sterner stuff and by half-time, they were only 16-10 behind after Siya Kolisi's try, along with a difficult penalty by Cheslin Kolbe, plus the conversion.

MATCH REPORT | Brave Boks fall agonisingly short as French state World Cup credentials

The Boks managed to stay with the French for as long as they did, which heartened Nienaber, with the realisation dawning that the players needed to make up for Du Toit's absence.

The loose forward was sent off for his head making contact with that off French centre's Jonat Danty while cleaning out a ruck.

Du Toit's sin was an inadvertent one as he was dragged into the ruck by Damian de Allende. As per the rule book, it was a red card and rightly given as so.

"I'm not going share the tactical plans, but the pack put in 10 percent extra and I think that's why the loss hurts that much," Nienaber said.

"They kept us in the game, and we were 13-0 down, but they kept on fighting."

Nienaber said the result reflected their standing in World Rugby despite being World Champions and they need to get some of their on-field acts together.

RECAP | France overcome stunning Springbok fightback to win Marseille thriller

"We're four points behind France, who are the second-best team in the world and three points behind Ireland, who are the best team in the world," Nienaber said.

"France are the Northern Hemisphere (Six Nations) champions and that's where we are right now. We'll have to work extremely hard because we have Ireland in our World Cup pool.

"There's also the possibility of playing France or New Zealand in the quarter-finals, so there's a lot of hard work for us.

"That's where we are and that's the reality."


