Bad news for Springboks, good news for Cheetahs as Frans Steyn's 'old knees' buckle

Frans Steyn won't be available for the Springboks on their year-end tour as the extent of his knee injury was confirmed on Thursday.

The veteran utility back will be out for four to six weeks, but at least he won't require surgery.

The good news for the Cheetahs is that he should be ready for their European Challenge Cup campaign.

Cheetahs coach Hawies Fourie indulged in a classic good news-bad news routine on Thursday over the state of Frans Steyn's fitness.

The bad news is that the 35-year-old veteran utility back won't be eligible for Springbok selection on their year-end tour to Europe, which commences next month.

But the central franchise should be able to bank on his vast experience when they commence their European Challenge Cup campaign in December, where they'll be based in Italy.

Steyn is nursing a knee injury that will keep him out of action for between four and six weeks, though that blow is at least partially softened by the fact that he won't require surgery.

"Frans has a bit of a bone bruise and a tear to his meniscus," Fourie said ahead of his side's Toyota Challenge derby with Griquas on Friday evening.

"Conservatively, six weeks takes us into the end of November, which means he should be ready for our European trip if everything goes according to plan. It will be good if he joins us."

While Springbok management were relaxed over Steyn's status as a grizzled World Cup bolter next year earlier this week, noting that it's more of case of managing his body than inviting him to alignment camp, his absence for a demanding four-Test tour will be felt, particularly in terms of proven depth given that a South Africa 'A' side is also being assembled to play two tour matches.

"Yeah, it's a bit of a setback for the Boks. I suppose they would've liked having him around for the November internationals," said Fourie.

"Playing with two teams in midweek means his experience would've helped. I believe it would've done Frans well to get some game time in, but those are old knees.

"The scars have been there for quite a while, so it might be a blessing in disguise for him to rest them. No surgery is luckily needed, so we'll just do some rehabilitation and conditioning.

"Then he should be ready."

Kick-off is at 18:00.



