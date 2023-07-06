Bakkies or O'Connell? There's no doubting where Jean Kleyn's Bok loyalties lie

When Springbok debutant Jean Kleyn grew up, he imagined emulating Bok legend Bakkies Botha and not Irish counterpart Paul O'Connell.

The towering lock admits he was shocked when Rassie Erasmus called him to enquire about his interest in representing the Boks.

Kleyn believes he doesn't have a bigger point to prove than any of his other teammates.

To anyone doubting where Jean Kleyn's loyalties lie, just ask him to pick between Bakkies Botha and Paul O'Connell.

"Obviously, it was a great honour to play for Ireland, but I didn't grow up as a young boy watching Paul play, saying, jeez, I wanted to play in his jersey.



"I was watching Bakkies run around, smashing guys and thinking: 'One day, one day'. You talk about childhood dreams coming true and that stuff. Here I am, sitting here, and never thought I would get the opportunity, but things change, you know."

The 29-year-old Ireland second rower, with five Test caps, has been the most eye-catching selection for the Springboks in the build-up to the World Cup in France later this year, exploiting World Rugby's change in eligibility rules that has allowed him to switch back to the country of his birth after leaving for The Emerald Isle back in 2016.

Kleyn, in fact, is still very much settled with his family in Limerick, where he still plays for Munster, though his love for the Springboks is apparent.

"It's a bit of a round trip," he said ahead of his Bok debut against the Wallabies in Saturday's Rugby Championship opener at Loftus.

"Rassie [Erasmus] was the one who took me over in the first place to Munster and now, seven years later, Rassie was the guy who gave me the call to come back and play here.

"It was a massive journey, but I don’t regret any part of it.

"I've built a family and a home and community out in Ireland, but you can't pass up an opportunity like this. It's a massive honour."

The 2.03m, 121kg behemoth from Linden in Johannesburg admits he was aware of the world governing body's change in regulations, but was, frankly, "shocked" when Erasmus, the national director of rugby, called him after Munster's United Rugby Championship triumph.

"I was aware of it, because a lot of my mates said to me: 'Why don’t you declare?' My response was I'm not going to throw my name into the hat, I was never going to initiate it because I felt like I had made my choice.

"Look I wasn’t expecting a phone call from Rassie - I was as shocked as the rest of the world was when he rang me. I knew of the rule, but I was never planning on going to say: 'Listen Rassie, pick me bro.'

"Why not? Why not come back? It's not every day that you get this chance. There's a very small, select group of players who can play for South Africa, and to be part of such an elite group of rugby players, to have peers - guys sitting next to me, world class rugby players who proved to be the best team in the world in 2019 - and we can hopefully prove it again this year.



"To pass up that opportunity, something that big, is something I couldn't do."

Point to prove

To the more cynically minded, there will be question marks over Kleyn's apparent fast-tracking into the squad.

After all, the majority of players in the Bok team have been present in the setup for years, attending various national alignment camps and some, arguably, having to go through an apprenticeship of sorts.

Yet Kleyn's pedigree is well known to Erasmus and Jacques Nienaber and, quite reasonably, it can be argued his experience compensates for a lack of time in the setup.

But does that make him feel there's an extra weight on his shoulders in terms of expectations?

Springboks: 15 Willie le Roux, 14 Canan Moodie, 13 Lukhanyo Am, 12 Andre Esterhuizen, 11 Kurt-Lee Arendse, 10 Manie Libbok, 9 Cobus Reinach, 8 Duane Vermeulen (captain), 7 Pieter-Steph du Toit, 6 Marco van Staden, 5 Marvin Orie, 4 Jean Kleyn, 3 Frans Malherbe, 2 Bongi Mbonambi, 1 Steven Kitshoff Substitutes: 16 Joseph Dweba, 17 Thomas du Toit, 18 Vincent Koch, 19 RG Snyman, 20 Evan Roos, 21 Deon Fourie, 22 Grant Williams, 23 Damian Willemse

"No more than anyone else. I think when you get called up to the Springboks, there's an onus on you. There's a certain responsibility on you to do your country proud and to represent, especially more in South Africa than most other countries.



“The Springboks give hope to a lot of people and to be part of that hope is an incredible honour and a massive responsibility as well. You have to perform because it is not just your hopes and dreams that is resting on Saturday’s result, but it is also your country's.

"I don’t think I have any expectations, I'm just happy to be here. Like I said, it is not something that I planned or had massive designs to accomplish over the last two years.

"For me, I'm still probably in a bit of a whirlwind position that I never expected to be here, so now that I'm here I’m just delighted and want to contribute."

Kick-off is at 17:05.







