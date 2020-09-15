Springboks

17m ago

add bookmark

Belated step forward for Aphiwe Dyantyi as doping hearing starts

Aphiwe Dyantyi (Getty)
Aphiwe Dyantyi (Getty)
  • Aphiwe Dyantyi's long-awaited hearing into a doping offence will finally commence on Tuesday.
  • Saids previously confirmed that all witness testimony will be presented virtually, but all other parties will be physically present.
  • Dyantyi has been keeping fit in the meantime after recovering from the initial mental anguish from his provisional ban.

Aphiwe Dyantyi will look forward to taking a major step towards closure in his rugby career on Tuesday as his hearing into a doping offence kicks off.

The 26-year-old Springbok winger, who was an absolute sensation at international level in 2018, has been in limbo since July last year when a routine test following a national training camp revealed he had taken three banned substances.

A mandatory B-sample confirmed the results.

Dyantyi, named World Rugby's Breakthrough Player of the Year at the end of 2018, in January released a statement that outlined the supplements that potentially contributed to the adverse findings but nonetheless has been serving a provisional suspension.

Following numerous delays, which the South African Institute for Drug-Free Sport (Saids) attributed to the Covid-19 pandemic, the deadly finisher now has the opportunity to state his case.

Saids has stated that witnesses testimony will be presented on a virtual basis, while its senior lawyer will be dialled in via conference call from London.

All other relevant parties will be physically present at the hearing.

In an exclusive two-part interview with Sport24 previously, Dyantyi revealed his mental anguish at being suspended before finding coping mechanisms and keeping fit.  

- Compiled by Sport24 Staff
Related Links
Georgia to use Nations Cup tournament for Six Nations 'experience'
New Zealand eases quarantine rules for Wallabies
Jake White already happy with 'fire sale' gem Elrigh Louw
Read more on:
saidsaphiwe dyantyirugby
Voting Booth
What is your favourite sport to watch on TV?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Rugby
42% - 7377 votes
Cricket
11% - 1868 votes
Football
19% - 3359 votes
Athletics
2% - 432 votes
Boxing
1% - 156 votes
Cycling
2% - 423 votes
Golf
5% - 866 votes
Motorsport
8% - 1458 votes
Tennis
3% - 584 votes
Water sports
1% - 157 votes
American sports
1% - 205 votes
MMA / WWE / UFC
3% - 538 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.1.20254.3) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo