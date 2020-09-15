Belated step forward for Aphiwe Dyantyi as doping hearing starts

- Aphiwe Dyantyi's long-awaited hearing into a doping offence will finally commence on Tuesday.
- Saids previously confirmed that all witness testimony will be presented virtually, but all other parties will be physically present.
- Dyantyi has been keeping fit in the meantime after recovering from the initial mental anguish from his provisional ban.
Aphiwe Dyantyi will look forward to taking a major step towards closure in his rugby career on Tuesday as his hearing into a doping offence kicks off.
The 26-year-old Springbok winger, who was an absolute sensation at international level in 2018, has been in limbo since July last year when a routine test following a national training camp revealed he had taken three banned substances.
A mandatory B-sample confirmed the results.
Dyantyi, named World Rugby's Breakthrough Player of the Year at the end of 2018, in January released a statement that outlined the supplements that potentially contributed to the adverse findings but nonetheless has been serving a provisional suspension.
Following numerous delays, which the South African Institute for Drug-Free Sport (Saids) attributed to the Covid-19 pandemic, the deadly finisher now has the opportunity to state his case.
Saids has stated that witnesses testimony will be presented on a virtual basis, while its senior lawyer will be dialled in via conference call from London.
All other relevant parties will be physically present at the hearing.
In an exclusive two-part interview with Sport24 previously, Dyantyi revealed his mental anguish at being suspended before finding coping mechanisms and keeping fit.- Compiled by Sport24 Staff