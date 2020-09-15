Belated step forward for Aphiwe Dyantyi as doping hearing starts

Aphiwe Dyantyi's long-awaited hearing into a doping offence will finally commence on Tuesday.

Dyantyi has been keeping fit in the meantime after recovering from the initial mental anguish from his provisional ban.

Aphiwe Dyantyi will look forward to taking a major step towards closure in his rugby career on Tuesday as his hearing into a doping offence kicks off.

The 26-year-old Springbok winger, who was an absolute sensation at international level in 2018, has been in limbo since July last year when a routine test following a national training camp revealed he had taken three banned substances.

A mandatory B-sample confirmed the results.

Dyantyi, named World Rugby's Breakthrough Player of the Year at the end of 2018, in January released a statement that outlined the supplements that potentially contributed to the adverse findings but nonetheless has been serving a provisional suspension.

Following numerous delays, which the South African Institute for Drug-Free Sport (Saids) attributed to the Covid-19 pandemic, the deadly finisher now has the opportunity to state his case.

Saids has stated that witnesses testimony will be presented on a virtual basis, while its senior lawyer will be dialled in via conference call from London.

All other relevant parties will be physically present at the hearing.

In an exclusive two-part interview with Sport24 previously, Dyantyi revealed his mental anguish at being suspended before finding coping mechanisms and keeping fit.