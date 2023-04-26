Big Bok coach succession hint as SA Rugby confirms new long-term deals for Stick, Davids

SA Rugby have potentially given a big clue on the Springbok coaching question after announcing that Mzwandile Stick and Deon Davids' contracts have been renewed until 2027.

The duo are considered early favourites to replace Jacques Nienaber as head coach, who is leaving after this year's World Cup to join Leinster.

Rian Oberholzer, SA Rugby's interim CEO, states that planning for the designated candidate is "ongoing".

In what could be a huge clue as to what the Springbok coaching puzzle will look like after this year's Rugby World Cup in France, Mzwandile Stick and Deon Davids have had their contracts extended until 2027's showpiece slated for Australia.

SA Rugby on Wednesday confirmed the news as part of its drive to maintain continuity within the national setup, while also reiterating that Rassie Erasmus, the national director of rugby, is locked in until 2025.

Incidentally, Stick and Davids last week emerged as favoured candidates to take over from head coach Jacques Nienaber after the latter opted to take up a senior position at Irish heavyweights Leinster, a move that has been widely hailed.

Stick, after the indignity of being made the scapegoat for the Boks' horror year under Allister Coetzee in 2016, has been back in the setup since 2018. Stick then formed part of Erasmus' 2019 World Cup-winning team, while Davids joined the world champions in 2020.

Scrum coach Daan Human and Andy Edwards, the head of athletic performance, have also renewed their deals with the local governing body.

"We are delighted to announce that Mzwandile, Deon, and Andy have signed contract extensions that will see them remain with the Springboks until the 2027 Rugby World Cup,” said Rian Oberholzer, SA Rugby's interim CEO.

"They all come a long way as a coaching team under the guidance of Rassie and I am confident that the continuity in our coaching staff will bode well for the Springboks for 2023 and the following seasons.

"It was our ambition to retain all the current coaching staff in recognition of the excellent work they have done over the past six years, regardless of the outcomes of the Rugby World Cup later this year, and we are pleased that most of them have agreed to continue with the team."

Oberholzer, however, intimated that the agreements shouldn't prompt any sort of pre-empting in terms of who would be Bok head coach from 2024 onwards, and that the process is a steady one.

In fact, most of the attention is now squarely on launching a successful defence of the World Cup title.

"The planning to confirm a successor in the title role of Springbok coach remains ongoing in the background, while Rassie’s services are tied down to the end of 2025 at the very least," said Oberholzer.

"With their services secured, it is business as usual, and we would like to wish all the national coaches the best of luck as their preparations pick up for the forthcoming international season and the Rugby World Cup in France."