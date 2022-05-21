Springboks

53m ago

add bookmark

Blitzboks, beaten by Samoa, fail to make quarter-finals for the first time since 2013

accreditation
Sibusiso Mjikeliso
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Blitzboks star Siviwe Soyizwapi (Getty Images)
Blitzboks star Siviwe Soyizwapi (Getty Images)
Christopher Pike/Getty Images

The Springbok Sevens team were knocked out of the Toulouse Sevens tournament after failing to make the quarter-finals for the first time since 2013 in Hong Kong following a 19-7 defeat to Samoa.

Head coach Neil Powell's team came into the game needing to win to make the last eight after losing their opening game 21-12 to Ireland and then beating Spain on Friday

The pressure was on but the Blitzboks got off to a terrible start after Samoa's Vaa Apelu Maliko scored two quick tries in the space of a minute and raced to a 12-0 lead.

South Africa battled to get a hold of consistent possession and when they had a good chance Zain Daivids spilt the pass close to the try line under tackle pressure.

Then, Steve Onosai produced a magnificent solo effort immediately after the missed SA chance after chipping and chasing, putting a grubber through before collecting to round off the 100m move.

At 19-0 at half-time, it looked like South Africa would need another miracle comeback to rescue their tournament.

Samoa maintained their staunch defence at the start of the second half as they gave SA very little by way of an opportunity to cause a stunning comeback.

With the clock ticking agonisingly away, substitute Ronald Brown found a breakthrough from a 5m scrum, which he quickly converted with less than three minutes left.

However, the Blitzboks failed to find another way through the blue Samoan wall and succumbed to the 19-7 defeat that consigned them to third in Pool D behind leaders Samoa and second-placed Ireland.

The SA men's team lead the HSBC World Sevens Series by just six points on 111 ahead of Argentina (105) in second and third-placed Australia (100).

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
blitzbokshsbc sevenstoulouse 7srugby
loading... Live
Brumbies 12
Blues 8
View More
Voting Booth
Would you be keen to see the Springboks join the Six Nations?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes! The Northern Hemisphere is the future.
52% - 2394 votes
No! The Rugby Championship is still the pinnacle.
48% - 2202 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Showmax
The story of a legend: Sir Alex Ferguson

07 Sep 2021

The story of a legend: Sir Alex Ferguson
This week's Premier League matches live

07 Sep 2021

This week's Premier League matches live
Watch live sport with Showmax Pro from R225 p/m

07 Sep 2021

Watch live sport with Showmax Pro from R225 p/m
See more from Showmax
© 2022 (2.0.22139.14) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo