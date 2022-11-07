Bok assistant coach Davids says goalkicking issues discussed ahead of France Test

Springbok assistant coach Deon Davids said they've thoroughly discussed the goal-kicking crisis that cost them the Ireland Test last week.

Seven points were missed from the tee and the Boks overused their maul that Ireland successfully countered.

The Springboks face France in Marseilles in what will be the first clash between the teams in four years.

In Toulon

Springbok assistant coach Deon Davids said they've thoroughly discussed their goalkicking matter ahead of Saturday's Marseilles Test against France.

The goalkicking, among other things, was a massive issue at Saturday's Test against Ireland at the Aviva Stadium.

Seven points were missed from the boot in the 19-16 defeat, but it was the kickable penalties not taken that also became an issue for the Boks.

That led to an extended use of their rolling maul that was well countered by Ireland, something that may need the Boks to force a tactical variety rethink ahead of Saturday's clash at the Stade Velodrome.

Without getting into extensive detail, Davids said they've addressed the goalkicking matter.

"We've discussed the goalkicking situation as part of our general review in the same way, we do with our other departments," Davids said.

"It is something that we've looked at and talked about and we'll conclude in terms of deciding on how we'll address it.

"Our head coach will give a bit more information in terms of how we go about that."

Davids also shied away from criticising match official Nika Amashukeli despite a few critical calls he missed on Saturday.

One was pointed out by SA Rugby director of rugby Rassie Erasmus in a tweet that showed Ireland hooker Dan Sheehan kicking the ball out of a ruck, which is illegal.

His action led to Mack Hansen's 50th-minute try and the critical 10-point buffer the Boks couldn't overhaul.

Davids said it was general protocol for them to review everything that took place in a game so they can get better for the next one.

"It's a general protocol that we review our performance in the game and get an analysis in terms of our own performance by looking at what we were at fault at, the things we're unsure about, and those we need to get clarity on," Davids said.

"Those help to guide the players to be better in their execution and in terms of our coaching. We look at the other team's performances when we prepare and if there are any concerns we need to clarify, we do that to get an understanding of how we need to prepare.

"It's our normal preparation flow for the game."

Springbok coach Jacques Nienaber will announce his match-day squad on Tuesday and kick-off will be at 22:00 (SA time).

Khanyiso Tshwaku is in Toulon following the Springboks on their year-end tour.