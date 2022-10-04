1h ago

Bok assistant coach Stick to take charge of SA A on UK tour, Erasmus and Nhleko in the mix

Kamva Somdyala
Mzwandile Stick. (Photo by Steve Haag/Gallo Images)
  • Mzwandile Stick, the Springboks' assistant coach will take charge of the SA 'A' teams that will play two midweek games on the tour to the UK in November.
  • He will be assisted by strong coaching group which includes Rassie Erasmus, Joey Mongalo and Bafana Nhleko.
  • The squads for the tour will be announced within the next three weeks, SA Rugby said.

Springbok assistant coach Mzwandile Stick will assume the role of head coach for the South Africa A side for the end-of-year tour midweek games against Munster and Bristol Bears.

Stick's coaching team will include SA Rugby director of rugby Rassie Erasmus, Junior Boks head coach Bafana Nhleko, Joey Mongalo of the Sharks as well as Wian du Preez from Griquas.

The games will take place on 10 and 17 November respectively.

With the Springboks in action against Ireland on Saturday 5 November, France on 12 November, Italy on 19 November and England on 26 November on the outgoing tour, Erasmus and Stick will split their duties between the two teams.

While winning the Springbok Test matches was top priority, Erasmus said the SA A team played an equally important role in player and coach development as the Boks gear up for the Rugby World Cup in France next year.

SA A team management:

Head coach: Mzwandile Stick

Assistant coaches: Bafana Nhleko, Joey Mongalo, Wian du Preez

Technical analyst: Willie Maree

Operations manager: Zintsika Tashe

Logistics manager: Barry McDonald

Team doctor: Clement Plaatjies

Physiotherapist: Lance Lemmetjies

Conditioning coach: Johan van Wyk

"The SA A matches will have multiple benefits for SA Rugby as it will open the door for some of our top up-and-coming coaches to be exposed to high-level rugby at senior level in a national team set-up, while at the same time allowing us to continue building our player base as we look ahead to the Rugby World Cup," said Erasmus.

The Springbok and SA A squads will be announced within the next three weeks, SA Rugby said.

Erasmus added:

The closest one can get to playing for the Springboks is the SA ‘A’ team, and we believe these matches will give us a good idea of the coaches and young players within our ranks as well as offering some experienced players the opportunity to return from injury and get back to form as they contest for places with an eye on Rugby World Cup spots.

Commenting on the SA A team's opposition, Erasmus said: "Munster are renowned for their status as Irish rugby giants, and as we have seen in the United Rugby Championship, they will test the team to the limit.

"We expect Bristol to play more of a running game, especially with Pat Lam - a former New Zealand junior and club player, and Auckland Blues coach - influencing their style of play.

"These are going to be challenging matches, which is exactly what we want less than a year out from the Rugby World Cup."


springboksmzwandile stickrugby
