Bok assistant makes peace with contentious France try, TMO malfunction: 'Accept, move forward'

Springbok assistant coach Deon Davids said they'll make peace with the manner in which the match-winning try against France was adjudicated.

The try, scored by France's replacement prop Sipili Falatea, looked to have contained a double movement, but a loss of communication between referee Wayne Barnes and TMO Brian MacNeice, along with the try not being shown on the big screen, became a point of contention.

Davids said Italy, who are on a three-match unbeaten run, cannot be taken lightly.

In Genoa

Springbok assistant coach Deon Davids said they'll have to accept the manner in which Sipili Falatea's controversial match-winning try against France on Saturday was adjudicated.

The replacement prop wormed his way over the line in the 74th minute, but the try was disputed by the Springboks based on a double movement after Falatea was initially tackled.

The try was awarded by referee Wayne Barnes, who then tried to communicate with television match official (TMO) Brian MacNeice.

That communication seemed to be unsuccessful, along with the replays not being shown on the stadium's big screens.

READ | Dweba joins Boks on standby as Stick beams at hooker's rapid improvement

Davids told reporters they will make peace with the outcome.

"It's unfortunate that we couldn't get playback on that try and that specific moment of the game," Davids said.

"That try was pretty crucial to the outcome of the game, but I think the process of discussing it and getting clarity on it is an ongoing process.

"It's something we'll have to accept. It happened and we'll move forward from there."

Davids has first-hand experience of Italy, who they face on Saturday in Genoa, through his work with the Southern Kings. He coached them in their early United Rugby Championship forays, with the tournament being called the PRO14 at the time.

Davids said Kieran Crowley's charges are far from the game's punching bags that they used to be and their recent results speak to that.

They're on a three-match unbeaten run having seen off Wales, Samoa, and Australia in consecutive fixtures.

Wales and Australia have also beaten South Africa this year.

"They're a well-coached side and they have some very good systems in place," Davids said.

"They come a long way with the head coach, who was at Benetton and they've got some good rewards from international rugby.

LIVE | On tour with the Springboks: Boks train in Genoa in preparation for Italy clash

"They've recently beaten Wales away and they just beat Australia. They also beat us in 2016 and that's something we need to take to heart.

"You have to pitch up here with the right mindset and attitude because there's an upward curve with their performances.

"We expect a good game from them."

Springbok coach Jacques Nienaber will name his match-day 23 on Tuesday, with kick-off on Saturday at 15:00 (SA time).



