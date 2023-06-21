1h ago

Share

Bok captain Kolisi confident he'll recover for World Cup: 'I've been through this, I'll be fine'

accreditation
Khanyiso Tshwaku
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
  • Springbok captain Siya Kolisi was confident in his chances of recovering from a knee injury in time for the Rugby World Cup.
  • Kolisi injured his knee on 22 April against Munster, from where he went under the knife a week later in a bid to accelerate his recovery.
  • Springbok coach Jacques Nienaber said they'll have a clear idea of what the Bok team will look like in about two weeks' time.

Springbok captain Siya Kolisi remained confident in his chances of being ready for his team's title defence as he fights another knee injury in a Rugby World Cup year.

Kolisi suffered a knee injury in late May 2019 while playing for the Stormers, an injury that saw him miss the 2019 Rugby Championship.

However, he recovered in time for some warm-up games and got better as the tournament progressed in Japan.

Kolisi suffered this knee injury on 22 April as compared to the one from 31 May four years ago, with the impingement he suffered against Munster in the 22-22 URC draw requiring surgery.

READ | Grim prognosis on Frans Steyn's World Cup hopes: 'He can't even jog,' says Cheetahs coach

Kolisi said the warm and enabling team environment that also contains survivors of career-threatening knee injuries like lock RG Snyman made his recovery bearable. 

"Each day is different, and I take it day by day," Kolisi said.

"I know that I've been here before, so I need to take each day as it comes because I've been through this.

"I know that I need to take each day as it comes, but I'm feeling confident that I'll be fine.

"It's not nice being in this position, but with coach Jacques Nienaber and Rassie Erasmus around, it's been good to feel backed and supported in this manner.

"The medical team is working really hard and there are other guys in the team who have been through the same thing."

Springbok captain Siya Kolisi.
Springbok captain Siya Kolisi.

READ | Springboks embrace Elton 'insurance policy' at No 10: 'Great to fall back on a guy like him'

Kolisi's recovery is just one of the mini-headaches Bok coach Nienaber has to deal with as the opening Rugby Championship Test against Australia at Loftus Versfeld on 8 July looms large on the horizon.

A potential flyhalf crisis caused by injuries to Handre Pollard (calf) and Damian Willemse (knee) has been allayed in the interim with Elton Jantjies being called up to the Bok squad.

Eben Etzebeth's recovery from a shoulder injury sustained in the URC is covered by Jean Kleyn's availability and imminent Bok debut after having played the last of his five Tests for Ireland in 2019.

Nienaber said they have an idea of what the team will look for 8 July, but also need certain puzzle pieces to fall into place.

READ | Rassie remembers fielding Hougaard's 'tough' kick-offs as he 'prays' for former Bok's recovery

"On one end, we've got a pretty good idea, but on the other end, a lot of things need to happen," Nienaber said.

"With Handre and Damian struggling with injuries, we still have issues like that. We have an idea of what we want.

"However, it is too early to say that it's going to be these guys. We've had to do team selection each day to see which players we'll go with.

"By the week before the Australia Test, we'll have a pretty good idea of who has come back from injury and who we can selected."

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
sa rugbyspringboksworld cuprugby championshipjacques nienabersiya kolisipretoriarugby
heading
description
username
Show Comments ()
Voting Booth
Who should replace Jacques Nienaber as Springbok coach after the 2023 Rugby World Cup?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Deon Davids
2% - 188 votes
Mzwandile Stick
6% - 470 votes
John Dobson
18% - 1458 votes
Johan Ackermann
22% - 1746 votes
Franco Smith
6% - 456 votes
Johann van Graan
3% - 260 votes
Jake White
7% - 551 votes
Rassie Erasmus
36% - 2852 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
Speed, power, value: 7 reasons why the new MacBook range is the best out there

19 Jun

Speed, power, value: 7 reasons why the new MacBook range is the best out there
WATCH | Social selling and Gen Z: How eCommerce leads to business growth

15 Jun

WATCH | Social selling and Gen Z: How eCommerce leads to business growth
WATCH: Here's why this commercial architect uses his Mac to make magic

14 Jun

WATCH: Here's why this commercial architect uses his Mac to make magic
Which Mac is right for you?

15 Jun

Which Mac is right for you?
How the synchronised magic of Mac can revolutionise the way you work

14 Jun

How the synchronised magic of Mac can revolutionise the way you work
Another global advertising awards win for the Adspace Studio

01 Jun

Another global advertising awards win for the Adspace Studio
See more sponsored content
GooglePlayLink HuaweiGalleryLink AppleStoreLink
© 2023 (3.0.23165.19) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us Help with my subscription
Iab Logo