Bok captain Kolisi on track with knee injury recovery, but grim news for Frans Steyn

The prognosis for Springbok captain Siya Kolisi to be fit and ready for the World Cup is positive, but the same cannot be said for Frans Steyn.

Kolisi injured his knee while playing for the Sharks against Munster, but showed good signs of recovery, according to his coaches.

It's not the same for Steyn, who isn't part of the Springboks' training camp in Pretoria.

Springbok captain Siya Kolisi remains on track to be fit for the team's Rugby World Cup defence, but the outlook is rather grim for utility back Frans Steyn.



Speaking at Wednesday's press briefing in Pretoria, Springbok coach Jacques Nienaber said their captain, who'll have his lieutenants filling in for him in the Rugby Championship, is meeting all his targets in his recovery from a knee injury.

The same couldn't be said of Steyn, with Nienaber saying the double World Cup-winning utility back is still at an unclear stage of his rehabilitation.

Nienaber also gave wing Kurt-Lee Arendse the all-clear after the Bulls wing sustained a knee injury against Stormers in the United Rugby Championship quarter-final in Cape Town on 6 May.

Arendse took part in Wednesday afternoon's training session at Loftus Versfeld's B-Field while Kolisi, who was the first person off the bus when the team arrived at 416 Kirkness Street, had a strapped-up knee and spent most of the 15 minutes open to the media inside the gym.

"Siya's hitting all of his targets that are set out for him, so he is on track," Nienaber said.

"I think we're aiming for the warm-up games, with Kurt-Lee set to join us at training, but in speaking to Frans a week ago, he was still seeing the specialist."

The Bok mentor added: "I can't comment on what their decision will be, but I think it'll be extremely tough for him (Steyn) to get in for the Rugby Championship medically.

"He's probably the guy who has been out the longest, but he said himself he didn't see himself ready to be in training and ready for the Rugby Championship.

SA Rugby director of rugby Rassie Erasmus further brightened up the prognosis of Kolisi being ready for the August warm-up games.

"We spoke to the doctor in the morning and if he can play one or two of the World Cup warm-up matches, that's the target for him at this stage," Erasmus said.

The Boks had some good news from the forwards front, with lock Eben Etzebeth warming up with the team despite wearing an orange medics vest.

Deon Fourie, who struggled with a hamstring issue in the United Rugby Championships playoff stages, was confirmed to have a niggle, but didn't show it at Wednesday's run in Sunnyside.

With several franchise captains at his disposal while Kolisi recovers, Erasmus said they have plenty of leadership options to hold the fort.

Erasmus said they may have to have two different captains for the Australia Test at Loftus Versfeld on 8 July and the following week's All Blacks Test in Auckland.

"We have Steven Kitshoff and we have both hookers who can be captains," Erasmus said.

"We can have Eben, Pieter-Steph du Toit has been Springbok captain and Duane Vermeulen has also filled the role.

"Damian de Allende has acted as vice-captain and Lukhanyo Am has also captained at franchise level.

"We may have two different captains in the first two Tests because of the condensed nature of the Rugby Championship."



