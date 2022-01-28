Bok captain Kolisi pleads for normality through society, not just rugby

Springbok captain Siya Kolisi pleaded for normality across society despite the unpredictable nature of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Kolisi won the SA Rugby player of the year award on Thursday.

The skipper said the 2 000 fans, while small, have made a big difference in stadiums.

Springbok captain Siya Kolisi didn't just plead for normality in rugby, but in all walks of life as the Omicron Covid-19 variant starts to wind down in South Africa.

The brutal Delta variant wreaked havoc with SA Rugby plans to have crowds in stadiums for last year's British & Irish Lions Series where the Boks also had a Covid-19 outbreak.

The drop in Covid-19 infection rates allowed for the Disaster Management Act to allow for 2 000 fans to be allowed into stadiums.

There have been calls for the Department of Sports, Arts, and Culture to open up the stadiums further.

???? Ladies and gentlemen, your SA Rugby Player of the Year for 2021 is none other than our Springbok captain, @SiyaKolisi, who led by example and is the only player to feature in all 13 Tests last year. Siyavuyisana nawe Siya! #SARugbyAwards #StrongerTogether #StrongerForever pic.twitter.com/q0VtoKQO8E — Springboks (@Springboks) January 27, 2022

"We want everything to go back to normality and not just in rugby," Kolisi said.



"People want to go back to work every day, but we need to follow the rules and that's what we're doing at the moment.

"Having 2 000 people at the stadium is amazing. You can still hear them and interacting with the fans remains amazing.

"We are grateful for what we have."

The Covid-19 infection rate continues to fluctuate, but Kolisi remained grateful for the support they have received from fans.

Kolisi said crowd support and appreciating the privilege they have of being Springbok players was something drilled into them by then Springbok coach Rassie Erasmus in their successful 2019 Rugby World Cup conquest.

"With everything that was happening in the world with Covid-19, we were still able to make a difference on the field," Kolisi said.

"People supported us in South Africa and said we were their positive thing. They can watch us on Saturday, talk about us on Sunday and go to work feeling good on Monday.

"It's something that Rassie Erasmus spoke about at the World Cup about the responsibility and the privilege of what we do as players.

"The hard work we put in during the week can change someone's mood or day."