Bok coach: '500-day mark to the Rugby World Cup serves as a real reality check'

Springbok coach Jacques Nienaber says they are excited to get their title defence underway with 500 days to go to the 2023 Rugby World Cup.

Nienaber adds the Boks are ready to make the most of 2022 in the build-up to the tournament in France.

The Springboks have a bumper season ahead with three Tests against Wales and the Rugby Championship on their schedule.

Springbok coach Jacques Nienaber says preparation for the 2023 Rugby World Cup has commenced as they prepare for their title defence in France.

Tuesday marked 500 days to go to the start of next year's Rugby World Cup, with the Bok mentor already excited.

South Africa will contest Pool B alongside Ireland, Scotland and Spain, as well as a yet-to-be-determined qualifying team.

Nienaber, who served as assistant coach in the triumphant 2019 Rugby World Cup campaign in Japan, said the milestone date sparked great excitement.

"We have been counting down days for a while now, but the 500-day mark to the Rugby World Cup serves as a real reality check from a preparation perspective," said Nienaber.

"We have a limited number of Test matches lined up before the international spectacle and we need to ensure that we make the most of each one of them and learn as many lessons as possible so that we can get the necessary structures and systems in place before we leave for France."

The Springboks will be based in Toulon for most of the pool phase of the competition and Nienaber highlighted the significance of getting their structures in place.

"Toulon is a beautiful city with world-class facilities but there is also enough for the players to enjoy when they have time off, which will be vital to create the mental balance needed in order for them to perform optimally," said Nienaber.

"Next year will be the first time we face Ireland in the Rugby World Cup, while we faced Scotland in England in 2015 and way back in 1999 when we were also in the same group as Spain, and we are looking forward to it as a group."

The Springboks will get their 2022 season underway when they face Wales in three Tests from 2-16 July.

This will be followed by the first two rounds of the Rugby Championship from 2-13 August, when the Boks take on the All Blacks in back-to-back home Tests before their tour to Australia and Argentina.

The first of their two alignment camps occurred in Durban earlier this month, with the second camp set to be in Cape Town from 1-5 May.

Nienaber and his coaching team have been working hard behind the scenes to prepare for the international season.

"It was wonderful to see the players buying into our processes at the first alignment camp a few weeks ago, and we are hoping to build on this at our next camp," said Nienaber.

"The international season is creeping closer, so the sooner we have the players and management on the same page in terms of our structures, the easier it will make things when we take the field at our first training camp before the July Tests."

Springboks' 2022 schedule:

2 July - first Test against Wales in Pretoria

9 July - second Test against Wales in Bloemfontein

16 July - third Test against Wales in Cape Town

6 August - Rugby Championship Test against New Zealand in Nelspruit

13 August - Rugby Championship Test against New Zealand in Johannesburg

27 August - Rugby Championship Test against Australia (venue TBC)

3 September - Rugby Championship Test against Australia (venue TBC)

17 September - Rugby Championship Test against Argentina in Buenos Aires

24 September - Rugby Championship Test against Argentina in Durban