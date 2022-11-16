Bok coach beams over Libbok's presence in squad: 'Really close' to starting role

Springbok coach Jacques Nienaber has been impressed by Manie Libbok's progression as a flyhalf.

Libbok, who didn't settle well with the Bulls and the Sharks, found winning joy at the Stormers and will be on the bench for the Boks against Italy on Saturday.

Libbok made his debut against France last week, with SA Rugby's director of rugby Rassie Erasmus chuffed how the kickers handled the pressure of Marseille's hostile crowd.

Springbok coach Jacques Nienaber said flyhalf Manie Libbok has quietly worked his way up to a point where's next on the starting list in the event of an injury.

Libbok made his Test debut off the bench in last week's 30-26 loss against France in Marseille and has again been named as a substitute for Saturday's Test against Italy in Genoa.

Libbok, whose career started to have journeyman vibes when he battled to settle with the Bulls and the Sharks, established himself as the Stormers' No 1 pivot.

He played a crucial role in the Stormers' fairy tale United Rugby Championship run that was highlighted by his clutch conversion in the semi-final against Ulster.

Nienaber said Libbok's development has been well-tracked by Bok management and it's starting to reap the requisite rewards.

"He's one injury away, and if you think about it, he's our backup flyhalf currently, so I guess he's really close," Nienaber said.

"The reason why we selected him was the fact that he trained well. It's now the fourth or fifth week that he's been with us.

"He's comfortable in the system and he's growing within our environment. He's slotting in nicely."

Springbok team: 15 Willie le Roux, 14 Cheslin Kolbe, 13 Damian de Allende, 12 Andre Esterhuizen, 11 Kurt-Lee Arendse, 10 Damian Willemse, 9 Faf de Klerk, 8 Jasper Wiese, 7 Franco Mostert, 6 Siya Kolisi (captain), 5 Marvin Orie, 4 Salmaan Moerat, 3 Frans Malherbe, 2 Bongi Mbonambi, 1 Ox Nche Substitutes: 16 Malcolm Marx, 17 Steven Kitshoff, 18 Vincent Koch, 19 Eben Etzebeth, 20 Kwagga Smith, 21 Evan Roos, 22 Cobus Reinach, 23 Manie Libbok

Because the Boks ended the French Test on the back foot, Libbok wasn't required to take a kick at goal.

The other kickers were and much to SA Rugby's director of rugby Rassie Erasmus's delight, they conquered their inner stresses, pre-match pressure, and a raucous crowd to deliver a nerveless goal-kicking performance.

Cheslin Kolbe, Faf de Klerk, and more significantly, Damian Willemse, slotted their attempts flawlessly, with Willemse being subjected to eardrum-popping noise by the capacity Stade Velodrome crowd which wasn't pleased with referee Wayne Barnes correctly awarding the Boks a penalty.

Erasmus said he was happy how the kickers and the players handled the pressure.

"The crowd was immense, along with pressure and the players were fantastic. The kickers learned to kick under pressure, and they wouldn't have had that experience [beofre]," Erasmus said.

"They can now bottle that experience and take it to the World Cup.

"Losing two consecutive games isn't great, but the answers we got from some players, I think we're sitting in a place where there's some light at the end of the tunnel going towards next year."



