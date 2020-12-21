Springboks

54m ago

add bookmark

Bok coach has no regrets over pulling out of Rugby Championship

0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Jacques Nienaber
Jacques Nienaber
Shaun Roy/Gallo Images

Springbok coach Jacques Nienaber remains adamant that it was the right decision for the national team not to take part in this year's Rugby Championship.

The event, which was held in Australia, was renamed Tri Nations for this year as only the All Blacks, Wallabies and Argentina took part.

At the time of the Springboks' withdrawal in mid-October, SA Rugby CEO Jurie Roux said the decision was made because they were "unable to deliver a Springbok team without seriously compromising player welfare, apart from other logistical challenges".

However, some pundits and fans have criticised South Africa's decision to opt out, especially after Argentina's solid performance - Los Pumas stunned the All Blacks 25-15 in their opening game and drew twice with the host nation to claim second spot on the log.

Nienaber, though, told Rapport newspaper he was happy and content with the decision to pull out.

"Every country had its own challenges during the lockdown. Our lockdown was radical and had a big impact on the players," the Bok mentor said.

Nienaber added that the decision did not just rest with himself, Roux and director of rugby Rassie Erasmus.

"We consulted with specialists to advise us on the aspects that affected the players. It was about what was in the best interests of the players and the team."

Nienaber believes Argentina's initial success in the competition cannot be used as a barometer for criticising South Africa's absence. Los Pumas were also affected by injuries later in the event and lost 38-0 in their second match against the All Blacks.

"When our players started training after the lockdown, the reports showed how far they were behind with their conditioning. We were also the last rugby country able to return to the training field, which was a big disadvantage. For us it was a case of putting player welfare first.

"Argentina doesn't have a Currie Cup, so if they couldn't play in the Rugby Championship they wouldn't have had anything to offer. Their problem was different to ours, so it's unfair to compare it with us."

Despite not playing any Test rugby since beating England in the World Cup final in November last year, the Boks finished the year atop the World Rugby rankings.

World Rugby rankings (top 10):

1. South Africa - 94.20

2. England - 89.49

3. New Zealand - 88.95

4. France - 85.30

5. Ireland - 84.65

6. Australia - 83.08

7. Scotland - 80.82

8. Argentina - 80.31

9. Wales - 79.36

10. Japan - 79.29

FULL RANKINGS

- Compiled by Sport24 staff

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Related Links
Promising Cheetahs prop in high demand in UK
Simelane-Swanepoel showstopper shows Lions' new ruthless edge
Bruised Sharks will be heartened by S'bu Nkosi's timely form as playoffs loom
Read more on:
springboksjacques nienaberrugby
loading... Live
Burnley 2
Wolverhampton Wanderers 0
View More
Voting Booth
What is your favourite sport to watch on TV?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Rugby
42% - 10734 votes
Cricket
12% - 2962 votes
Football
19% - 4796 votes
Athletics
2% - 637 votes
Boxing
1% - 248 votes
Cycling
2% - 599 votes
Golf
5% - 1305 votes
Motorsport
8% - 2167 votes
Tennis
3% - 851 votes
Water sports
1% - 228 votes
American sports
1% - 312 votes
MMA / WWE / UFC
3% - 826 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.1.20344.4) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo