Bok coach Nienaber explains decision to substitute Jasper Wiese before half-time

Springbok coach Jacques Nienaber says the decision to substitute No 8 Jasper Wiese before half-time of Saturday's third Test against Wales was purely tactical.

Wiese, who has been backed as the first-choice No 8 in the absence of the injured Duane Vermeulen, was replaced by Kwagga Smith in the 38th minute of the contest.

Onlookers were not sure whether Wiese had picked up a niggle during the match, but Nienaber confirmed later that wasn't the case.

The Boks went on to win the match 30-14, with Smith praised for the work he did on defence and attack, particularly at the breakdown.

Speaking after the match, Nienaber explained his decision.

"All our players know that we sit with quality on the bench," he said.

"I thought Jasper was phenomenal in the carries, but there were just those long passages where we were inside their 22m area and couldn't convert.

"He spent a lot of energy there, and we thought to maybe counter their breakdown a little bit, Kwagga was a good introduction.

"It was just a tactical decision that we made."

The Springboks are not short on options when it comes to No 8s. Aside from Wiese, they have Elrigh Louw and Evan Roos in their squad presently while Marcell Coetzee is also an option.

The Boks are next in action when they host the All Blacks in the first round of the Rugby Championship in Nelspruit on 6 August.



