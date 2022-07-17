Springboks

1h ago

add bookmark

Bok coach Nienaber explains decision to substitute Jasper Wiese before half-time

accreditation
Lloyd Burnard
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Jasper Wiese (Gallo)
Jasper Wiese (Gallo)

Springbok coach Jacques Nienaber says the decision to substitute No 8 Jasper Wiese before half-time of Saturday's third Test against Wales was purely tactical.

Wiese, who has been backed as the first-choice No 8 in the absence of the injured Duane Vermeulen, was replaced by Kwagga Smith in the 38th minute of the contest. 

Onlookers were not sure whether Wiese had picked up a niggle during the match, but Nienaber confirmed later that wasn't the case. 

The Boks went on to win the match 30-14, with Smith praised for the work he did on defence and attack, particularly at the breakdown. 

PLAYER RATINGS | Springboks v Wales - 3rd Test

Speaking after the match, Nienaber explained his decision. 

"All our players know that we sit with quality on the bench," he said.

"I thought Jasper was phenomenal in the carries, but there were just those long passages where we were inside their 22m area and couldn't convert.

"He spent a lot of energy there, and we thought to maybe counter their breakdown a little bit, Kwagga was a good introduction.

"It was just a tactical decision that we made."

The Springboks are not short on options when it comes to No 8s. Aside from Wiese, they have Elrigh Louw and Evan Roos in their squad presently while Marcell Coetzee is also an option. 

The Boks are next in action when they host the All Blacks in the first round of the Rugby Championship in Nelspruit on 6 August.


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
springbokswalesjasper wiesekwagga smithcape townrugby
loading... Live
Sri Lanka 222/10 & 36/1
Pakistan 218/10
View More
Voting Booth
Would you be keen to see the Springboks join the Six Nations?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes! The Northern Hemisphere is the future.
53% - 4266 votes
No! The Rugby Championship is still the pinnacle.
47% - 3835 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Showmax
The story of a legend: Sir Alex Ferguson

07 Sep 2021

The story of a legend: Sir Alex Ferguson
This week's Premier League matches live

07 Sep 2021

This week's Premier League matches live
Watch live sport with Showmax Pro from R225 p/m

07 Sep 2021

Watch live sport with Showmax Pro from R225 p/m
See more from Showmax
© 2022 (2.0.22180.4) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo