Bok coach Nienaber not fazed by Kolbe's expected Jonny Sexton aerial bomb test

Springbok coach Jacques Nienaber said they're ready for Jonny Sexton's pin-point kicking game that's expected in Saturday's Test against Ireland in Dublin.

Nienaber has given Cheslin Kolbe his first start at 15, but it's a position he's played in extensively.

Nienaber also said they'll call up players as and when the need arises.

Springbok coach Jacques Nienaber knows Cheslin Kolbe will be tested at fullback by Jonny Sexton's kicking game.

The 38-year-old Sexton has been an Irish ever-present and has asked pressing questions of the Springboks in the five Tests he's played against them.

Sexton featured in the two most recent Irish wins against the Springboks in 2014 and 2017 and also played in the 2009 Test that Ireland won.

He also took part in the 2010 and 2012 defeats at the Aviva Stadium, making him an experienced threat the Boks will have to quell if they want to win their first Test in Dublin in 10 years.

Nienaber, who named Kolbe in his match-day 23 for the first time since the June Test against Wales in Cape Town, also made two other changes with Kurt-Lee Arendse on the right wing and Damian Willemse coming in at 10.

Nienaber not only has an electric back-three, but one that's capable of dealing with highballs and counter-attacking from anywhere.

Nienaber said they need to be aware of how they combat Sexton's kicking game that's bested most teams in the world.

Springbok team 15 Cheslin Kolbe, 14 Kurt-Lee Arendse, 13 Jesse Kriel, 12 Damian de Allende, 11 Makazole Mapimpi, 10 Damian Willemse, 9 Jaden Hendrikse, 8 Jasper Wiese, 7 Pieter-Steph du Toit, 6 Siya Kolisi (captain), 5 Lood de Jager, 4 Eben Etzebeth, 3 Frans Malherbe, 2 Malcolm Marx, 1 Steven Kitshoff Substitutes: 16 Bongi Mbonambi, 17 Ox Nche, 18 Vincent Koch, 19 Franco Mostert, 20 Deon Fourie, 21 Kwagga Smith, 22 Faf de Klerk, 23 Willie le Roux

"Jonny is a quality player. He is 38 and he's been around the block, so we have to be smart in how we deal with his kicking game," Nienaber said.

"The back three we have is an exciting one and I think that if Ireland's execution is slightly off on the day, they can create magic."

With winger S'bu Nkosi not making the tour anymore because of a rib injury he sustained while on United Rugby Championship duty with the Bulls on Sunday, Nienaber also has the option of calling up French-based Bok outside backs.

There are the options of Raymond Rhule, Dillyn Leyds, and Warrick Gelant who are all available and eligible for Bok selection as the current Tests take place in a window where clubs are mandated to release their players.

Nienaber said they'll decide on calling up players when the need arises.

"We'll make the decision of bringing players in later in the week and if we do plan on doing so, we'll do so, but currently, we don't," Nienaber said.

"We will look at all the players who are playing and at every destination where they are at the moment.

Kickoff is at 19:30 South African time.

