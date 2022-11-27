Bok coach Nienaber takes in 'special' first win at Twickenham: 'It was a team effort'

Springbok coach Jacques Nienaber said their 27-13 win against England at Twickenham was a special one for him and his captain Siya Kolisi.

The Boks won their first game at the South London ground since 2014 with the most convincing margin since their 42-6 win in 2009.

England coach Eddie Jones admitted that the Springboks did their forward basics better and deserved to win.

Springbok coach Jacques Nienaber hailed their 27-13 win against England at Twickenham on Saturday as "special" as the Boks overcame their South London bogey with an uncompromising and powerful forward display.

With the win, the Boks secured their first success at Twickenham since the 31-28 triumph in 2014.

It was an outcome that left Nienaber satisfied as the Boks had shades of imperfections, but also comprehensively came through the front door that England said they would.

That the win came after three failed attempts across three coaches mattered for Nienaber, who credited his forwards for keeping their shape and composure.

The Boks had to earn the win the hard way, with tighthead prop Thomas du Toit being sent off on the hour mark for a shoulder charge on England hooker Luke Cowan-Dickie's head.

"There were a couple of special wins this year, but we haven't been able to get a result here since 2014 and England is a quality side," a satisfied Nienaber said.

"It's a tough place to come and get a result. It was my and Siya's first win here, so yes, it was a special win.

"The forwards were outstanding in the game, and they gave us an excellent platform. The backs then used their opportunities well

"It was a proper team effort in terms of the forwards laying a platform and the backs having a go."

England coach Eddie Jones not only found himself on the back of a third loss against the Boks since he took over in 2015, but a first one at home with England's widest margin of defeat against the Boks at home since the 42-6 hammering in 2009.

Jones admitted the Boks were far superior in the set-pieces and kicking game departments. The loss was England's at home in the Autumn Nations series, but the one that may hurt the most.

"When you lose the kicking and set-piece moments, it's hard to get into the game," Jones said.

"I can't fault the effort of our team and they went in with a good desire of how we wanted to play.

"However, when you lose those key contests, it's hard to turn the game around and find a way into the game."