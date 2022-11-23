Bok coach Nienaber unpacks life without banned Rassie: 'We did that for a year'

Springbok coach Jacques Nienaber explained Rassie Erasmus's role within the Bok camp while he's banned from match-day duties.

Erasmus was banned by World Rugby last week Thursday for his tweets that highlighted officiating inconsistencies in the Boks' defeats against Ireland and France.

Nienaber said he's been happy with the team's growth, but feels they need a bit more consistency.

In London

Springbok coach Jacques Nienaber said SA Rugby director of rugby Rassie Erasmus' match-day roles and responsibilities have been devolved to the rest of the coaching team since his two-match ban last week.

Erasmus, who coached the Boks to the 2019 Rugby World Cup title, had the book thrown at him by World Rugby for his tweets that highlighted officiating inconsistencies in their two tour losses to Ireland in Dublin on 5 November and France a week later in Marseille.

Erasmus remains with the Boks and attended Monday's training session at the Lensbury Resort in Teddington ahead of their Test against England at Twickenham on Saturday.

Erasmus has been banned from media and match-day duties for the upcoming Test and missed last week's Test against Italy in Genoa.

Nienaber said they had long adjusted to doing things without Erasmus at training, something they adapted to when Erasmus was first suspended for the leaked Nic Berry video stemming from his officiating last year's first British & Irish Lions Test.

"During the week, it's as per normal and he can be with us," Nienaber said.

"The roles and responsibilities that he fulfilled on match-day have been absorbed within us in the coaching staff.

"We did that for a year."

Springbok team: 15 Willie le Roux, 14 Kurt-Lee Arendse, 13 Jesse Kriel, 12 Damian de Allende, 11 Makazole Mapimpi, 10 Damian Willemse, 9 Faf de Klerk, 8 Evan Roos, 7 Franco Mostert, 6 Siya Kolisi (captain), 5 Marvin Orie, 4 Eben Etzebeth, 3 Frans Malherbe, 2 Bongi Mbonambi, 1 Ox Nche Substitutes: 16 Malcolm Marx, 17 Steven Kitshoff, 18 Thomas du Toit, 19 Marco van Staden, 20 Kwagga Smith, 21 Jaden Hendrikse, 22 Manie Libbok, 23 Canan Moodie

The Springboks go into Saturday's Test on the back of a comprehensive 63-21 hammering of Italy in Genoa last week.

The Springboks will go into their 45th encounter against England in a space where they're still adding and removing from their rugby equation, but also have a lot more clarity with how they want to approach the game.

Nienaber said the growth in their team was welcome, but they need to add consistency to their bow.

The Boks have only won three consecutive Tests once this year and lost two consecutive games twice.

"There's probably a little bit of growth that needs to take place in everything," Nienaber said.

"We're building nicely, but we need consistency and that's probably the biggest thing we need to develop.

"We need to be more consistent."

Saturday's Test kicks off at 19:30 (SA time).



