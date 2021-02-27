Bok coach: Now the serious planning for RWC 2023 begins

The draw for the Rugby World Cup 2023 took place on Friday.

The Springboks will play Scotland in their opening match of the tournament.

Springbok coach Jacques Nienaber says that now that the fixtures are known, the real planning for the tournament can begin.

Springbok coach Jacques Nienaber says knowing the fixtures for the 2023 Rugby World Cup in France helps with the planning process that he and his team will put in place in the lead-up to the tournament.

The Boks will open the defence of their title on Sunday, 10 September 2023 when they face Scotland at Stade Velodrome after all fixtures for the event were released on Friday.

"Friday's announcement is a very important milestone in our planning phase for the 2023 Rugby World Cup," Nienaber said in a press statement.

Nienaber said knowing the fixtures helps his management team identify critical information such as where to locate team base camps, determine the turnaround time between games and also help to figure out other critical logistic questions.

"With the match dates and venues now confirmed, the coaching and management staff have a very clear idea of the overall squad preparations and logistics. For instance, the schedule gives clarity on the number of turnaround days between matches, which in turn will influence our player welfare strategy for the squad.

"And because the game venues have been allocated, it means we can kick on with more intense planning around our logistic operations for items such as team base camps."

While the Springboks face Scotland and Ireland in the space of 13 days, Nienaber was quick to point out that all pool fixtures would be equally important.

"Like I said at the time of the draw, to be in the same pool as Ireland and Scotland will be a massive challenge, but to win the tournament, you have to be able to beat all the teams and we will be properly tested in the pool phases," added the Springbok coach.



"The margin for error at any stage of the RWC is very small, so we will plan for every scenario, including a very tough last pool game against an Asian-Pacific qualifier which might be one of Samoa or Tonga."

The 2023 World Cup starts on Friday, 8 September and the final is scheduled for Saturday, 28 October 2023 in the French capital of Paris.

Match schedule for the 2023 Rugby World Cup to be staged in France which was released on Friday:

Pool A

New Zealand, France, Italy, America 1 zone qualifier, Africa 1 zone qualifier:

Sept 8: Stade de France - France v New Zealand

Sept 9: Saint-Etienne - Italy v Africa 1

Sept 14: Lille - France v America 1

Sept 15: Toulouse - New Zealand v Africa 1

Sept 20: Nice - Italy v America 1

Sept 21: Marseille - France v Africa 1

Sept 27: Lyon - America 1 v Africa 1

Sept 29: Lyon - New Zealand v Italy

Oct 05: Lyon - New Zealand v America 1

Oct 06: Lyon - France v Italy

Pool B

South Africa, Ireland, Scotland, Asia/Pacific 1 zone qualifier, Europe 2 zone qualifier

Sept 9: Bordeaux - Ireland v Europe 2

Sept 10: Marseille - South Africa v Scotland

Sept 16: Nantes - Ireland v Asia/Pacific 1

Sept 17: Bordeaux - South Africa v Europe 2

Sept 23: Stade de France - South Africa v Ireland

Sept 24: Nice - Scotland v Asia/Pacific 1

Sept 30: Lille - Scotland v Europe 2

Oct 01: Marseille - South Africa v Asia/Pacific 1

Oct 07: Stade de France - Ireland v Scotland

Oct 08: Lille - Asia/Pacific 1 v Europe 2

Pool C

Wales, Australia, Fiji, Europe 1 zone qualifier, Winner final qualifying round

Sept 09: Saint-Denis - Australia - Europe 1

Sept 10: Bordeaux - Wales v Fiji

Sept 16: Nice - Wales v Winner final qualifying round

Sept 17: Saint-Etienne - Australia v Fiji

Sept 23: Toulouse - Europe 1 v Winner final qualifying round

Sept 24: Lyon - Wales v Australia

Sept 30: Bordeaux - Fiji v Europe 1

Oct 01: Saint-Etienne - Australia v - Winner final qualifying round

Oct 07: Nantes - Wales v Europe 1

Oct 08: Toulouse - Fiji v Winner final qualifying round

Pool D

England, Japan, Argentina, Oceania zone 1 qualifier, America zone 2 qualifier

Sept 09: Marseille - England v Argentina

Sept 10: Toulouse - Japan v America 2

Sept 16: Bordeaux - Oceania 1 v America 2

Sept 17: Nice - England v Japan

Sept 22: Saint-Etienne - Argentina v Oceania 1

Sept 23: Lille - England v America 2

Sept 28: Toulouse - Japan v Oceania 1

Sept 30: Nantes - Argentina v America 2

Oct 07: Lille - England v Oceania 1

Oct 08: Nantes - Japan v Argentina

Quarter-finals

Oct 14: Marseille - Pool C winner v Pool D runner-up

Oct 14: Stade de France - Pool B winner v Pool A runner-up

Oct 15: Marseille - Pool D v Pool C runner-up

Oct 15: Stade de France - Pool A winner v Pool B runner-up

Semi-finals

Oct 20: Stade de France - Winner QF 1 v Winner QF 2

Oct 21: Stade de France - Winner QF 3 v Winner QF 4

3rd place play-off

Oct 27: Stade de France

Final

Oct 28: Stade de France