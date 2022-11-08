1h ago

Bok coach on benching Makazole Mapimpi: 'This was the best combination to face the French'

Craig Taylor
Makazole Mapimpi (Gallo)
In somewhat of a surprising move, Springbok coach Jacques Nienaber opted for a back three without winger Makazole Mapimpi in his run-on XV to face France in Marseille on Saturday.

It's the first time in his career that Mapimpi will come off the bench for the Springboks, and it's an interesting decision by Nienaber, considering the 2019 Rugby World Cup winner's undoubted strike ability.

And that's something South Africa were in short supply of in their defeat against Ireland last weekend.

Springbok team
 
15 Willie le Roux, 14 Cheslin Kolbe, 13 Jesse Kriel, 12 Damian de Allende, 11 Kurt-Lee Arendse, 10 Damian Willemse, 9 Faf de Klerk, 8 Jasper Wiese, 7 Pieter-Steph du Toit, 6 Siya Kolisi (captain), 5 Franco Mostert, 4 Eben Etzebeth, 3 Frans Malherbe, 2 Bongi Mbonambi, 1 Ox Nche


Substitutes: 16 Malcolm Marx, 17 Steven Kitshoff, 18 Vincent Koch, 19 Marvin Orie, 20 Kwagga Smith 21 Cobus Reinach, 22 Manie Libbok, 23 Makazole Mapimpi

Speaking to the media after naming the 23-man squad to take on the No 2 ranked nation in the world, Nienaber explained his decision, saying the combination of Willie Le Roux, Kurt-Lee Arendse and Cheslin Kolbe was the best combination to face Les Bleus. 

"We really thought Willie brought good direction when he came on in the second half (against Ireland), and he obviously has all that experience with him," Nienaber said.


"Then we know what Cheslin and Kurt-Lee can offer on the wings, while Makazole will bring us more quality to come off the bench. So we just thought this was the best combination to face the French, who have a different style of play."

Saturday's game in Marseilles kicks off at 22:00 (SA time).


