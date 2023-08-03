Bok coach says Lood was locked in for Pumas before illness struck

Springbok coach Jacques Nienaber said lock Lood de Jager was fit to play in Saturday's Test against Argentina, but was laid low by sickness.

Marvin Orie will De Jager as the Boks wrap up the southern hemisphere leg of their Rugby World Cup preparations.

The Springbok squad for the World Cup will be announced on 8 August.

De Jager started against New Zealand in Auckland on 15 July. It was his first Test since injuring his shoulder against Ireland last year and he didn't have the best of outings against the All Blacks.

Nienaber said it wasn't worth the risk to give De Jager a run even though he's been short of match fitness.

Marvin Orie was drafted in to start alongside Jean Kleyn at lock in what will be the Boks' last Test before the 8 August World Cup squad announcement.

"Lood was supposed to start, but he's a little bit chesty," Nienaber said.

"The doctor said it wasn't going to be worth it and Marvin came with us in the event something like this happened.

"It would have been nice to give Lood a run because he last played against New Zealand and it would've been nice to give him a run.

"There's no injury, so he's just sick, so we feel it's a little bit of a risk and that's why Marvin is starting."

Teams: Argentina TBA South Africa 15 Damian Willemse, 14 Canan Moodie, 13 Lukhanyo Am, 12 Andre Esterhuizen, 11 Makazole Mapimpi, 10 Manie Libbok, 9 Cobus Reinach, 8 Jasper Wiese, 7 Franco Mostert, 6 Deon Fourie, 5 Marvin Orie, 4 Jean Kleyn, 3 Thomas du Toit, 2 Bongi Mbonambi (captain), 1 Trevor Nyakane Substitutes: 16 Joseph Dweba, 17 Gerhard Steenekamp, 18 Vincent Koch, 19 Jean-Luc du Preez, 20 Evan Roos, 21 Herschel Jantjies, 22 Jesse Kriel 23 Kurt-Lee Arendse

The Springboks' match-day 23 also sees them starting with Deon Fourie at openside flank and Franco Mostert at blindside flank.

The latter came in for intense scrutiny after losing the battle against New Zealand opposite Shannon Frizzell at the Mount Smart Stadium.

Nienaber said he wanted to see the best versions of his loose forwards as the World Cup inched ever closer.

"What Deon gave us when he came off the bench in the Australia was intensity and the stuff that he brought to the Stormers," Nienaber said.

"If Deon also brings what he brought at the end of year tour, we'll also be happy, which is why we select him so that we can see the Deon Fourie we see week in and week out.

"We know Franco only played one game against New Zealand ... we know our forwards didn't do us any favours in the first 20 minutes.

"There are numerous reasons behind that start, but when Franco stepped in at number seven, he showed he could operate there.

"He's been good for us there."

Kick-off is at 21:10 (SA time) on Saturday.



