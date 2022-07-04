Bok coach unlikely to tinker with personnel, game plan for second Wales Test

Springbok coach Jacques Nienaber didn't hint at any personnel or game plan changes for Saturday's second Test against Wales in Bloemfontein.

The Springboks had to come back from 18-3 down to beat Wales 32-29 in the first Test at a packed Loftus Versfeld on Saturday to avoid a first-ever home defeat to the Welsh.

The Boks had plenty of possession and dominated territory but only had three points to show for their efforts in the first half.

They turned it around well in the second-half and that's the part Nienaber wants to fold up and take with him 461km down the N1.

"We've got a plan, but we'll obviously have to look at injuries and performances. The second-half is pretty much the performance we're looking for," Nienaber said.

"Things didn't go our way and we didn't start well. I thought we started with intensity and a good attitude, but our execution let us down.

"We really do need to improve from an execution perspective, but it was always going to be off as we got some guys back only at the start of our Test week.

"We tried to pick a balance between the guys we worked with for three weeks and those who just recently arrived at the camp."

Nienaber praised his charges for keeping calm despite their costly first-half errors that allowed Wales to run up a sizeable lead without getting into the Bok 22.

Both of Wales' first-half tries originated from lineout errors, with Nienaber hoping his charges will be more accurate at the Free State Stadium on Saturday.

"The one thing the guys did was to stay calm and they never gave up. To score 28 points in the second half was special and I'd much rather focus on that," Nienaber said.

"Wales had two try-scoring chances and they scored both. In the second half, they had an opportunity to score with the maul and they did so," Nienaber said.

"They capitalised on their chances well and only missed that one opportunity."