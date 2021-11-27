Bok enforcer Etzebeth out of rugby until February 2022

Springbok lock enforcer Eben Etzebeth has been ruled out of rugby activity until at least February next year with concussion, his club Toulon announced on Friday.

Etzebeth, according to Toulon, suffered his third concussion of the year in the Springboks' narrow 27-26 defeat to England last weekend.

"In the Autumn Nations Cup match between England and the Springboks last weekend, Etzebeth suffered a third concussion in the same year," the club said in a statement.

The Bok lock played in 12 of 13 Tests this year (245 minutes), in what was a stellar year for the 30-year-old.

The French club said: "After specialist advice and in accordance with the concussion management protocol of the National Rugby League, the player must observe a three-month break."

Etzebeth has been the pick of the Bok forwards this year, putting in mouth-watering performances for his national side during the side's 2021 odyssey.

His omission in the World Rugby Player of the Year nominations - along with other Bok players - raised eyebrows recently, however his enforced break from rugby will come as a welcome reprieve.







