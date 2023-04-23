41m ago

Bok enforcer Etzebeth targets Rugby Championship return from shoulder injury

Compiled by Herman Mostert
Eben Etzebeth (Gallo)
Eben Etzebeth (Gallo)
  • Injured lock Eben Etzebeth is confident he'll be fit in time for the Rugby Championship.
  • The Boks open their account against the Wallabies at Loftus on 8 July.
  • Lock Salmaan Moerat and Frans Steyn are in a race against time to prove their fitness for the World Cup.

Star Springbok lock Eben Etzebeth is confident he will recover in time for the world champions' Rugby Championship opener against Australia in Pretoria on 8 July.

The Springbok enforcer suffered a shoulder injury in the Sharks' 50-35 Champions Cup last 16 win over Munster on 1 April.

At the time, it was said that Etzebeth would be sidelined for up to 16 weeks, but the 2022 SA Rugby Player of the Year has given a positive injury update.

"I'm aiming to be ready for the Rugby Championship, but then everything will have to go well, which I believe will happen," Etzebeth told Rapport newspaper.

New Bok coach: SA Rugby to heed advice from Rassie, overseas coach not an option - report

While Etzebeth is expected to be fit in time for the Rugby Championship, there is more concern over two other Boks to prove their fitness before the World Cup.

Lock Salmaan Moerat is currently recovering from a long-term knee injury and won't return before August, while veteran utility back Frans Steyn' s knee injury is also expected to keep him out of most of the Rugby Championship.

The Boks are also holding their breath of the extent of captain Siya Kolisi's knee injury suffered against Munster in the United Rugby Championship on Saturday. 

In the 2023 Test season, the Springboks will play two matches at home against Australia (Loftus Versfeld, 8 July) and Argentina (Ellis Park, 29 July) interspersed with away games against New Zealand (Auckland, 15 July) and Argentina (Buenos Aires, 5 August).

Their World Cup preparation will be wrapped up with games against Wales in Cardiff (19 August) and New Zealand in London (25 August) before heading south to France for their World Cup title defence.

The World Cup runs from 8 September to 28 October. The Boks will feature in Pool B alongside Ireland, Scotland, Tonga and Romania.

South Africa's 33-man squad for the World Cup will be named on 8 August.

springboksrwc 2023rugby championshipherman mosterteben etzebethsalmaan moeratfrans steynrugby
