Bok hero Frans Steyn treating every Test as his last: 'There is a lot of talent coming through'

Springbok legend Frans Steyn says he is treating every Test as his last after helping his side to a 23-18 victory over Wales in Cardiff on Saturday.

The 34-year-old double World Cup winner came onto the park in the 15th minute at Principality Stadium after starting fullback Damian Willemse received a blow to the head that he didn't recover from.

An attractive bench option for a head coach because of his versatility in the backline, Steyn slotted in seamlessly at fullback and delivered a man-of-the-match performance that included a trademark 55m penalty goal when the contest was at its tightest.

Steyn has achieved just about all there is to achieve in rugby, and the prospect of one more World Cup at France 2023 cannot be ruled out as long as he is dishing up performances like this.

But with a new lease on his Bok career and years of wisdom behind him, Steyn is approaching the twilight of his career with maturity and appreciation.

"This could be my last Test, and that's the way I think about it," Steyn said.

"I'm just using my opportunity and this could be the last game that I play for the Springboks, you never know.

"There is a lot of talent with (Aphelele) Fassi and all of them, really good players who are looking to come through. I'm just enjoying my time."

Steyn was then asked if, at this stage of his career, he would have any advice for the long-haired 20-year-old who burst onto the international stage by playing a pivotal part in South Africa's World Cup-winning campaign in 2007.

"I don't have any regrets, so there is nothing to tell him," said Steyn.

"There was maybe a lot of screw-ups in my younger days, but rugby is a weird sport and rugby can go either way. Next week a guy can have a shocker again, and that's the way rugby works.

"You can't always be high."

If this is the last little run of matches in green and gold for Steyn, however, then he will be pleased to have said 'farewell' to one of his favourite Springbok venues.

"It's a special place. It's one of the best stadiums in the world for me, just the way the crowd sings and the anthem," he said.

"The crowd and the atmosphere here is something that I will always remember. It's one of the best places I've played for my country.

"It was difficult today ... the rain was bad.

"It's difficult coming off the bench so early. You never think you're going to get off the bench that early and I'm just happy it worked out and that we won.

"We can build from this."

The Boks are next in action when they take on Scotland at Murrayfield on Saturday.