Bok Hougaard out of hospital and at home, but 'extremely weak' - report

accreditation
Compiled by Lynn Butler
Derick Hougaard in 2012. (Photo by: Lee Warren/Gallo Images)
  • Former Springbok Derick Hougaard is out of hospital and at home.
  • Hougaard had been in the Intensive Care Unit for three weeks after battling respiratory pneumonia.
  • His partner, Nádine says he is still "extremely weak" and struggling to hold a conversation.

Former Springbok flyhalf Derick Hougaard was reportedly released from hospital on Friday.

For three weeks, Hougaard had been battling respiratory pneumonia in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) at Steve Biko Academic Hospital.

Last Thursday, he opened his eyes and was communicating as he recovered in the Pretoria hospital.

Hougaard's partner, popular Afrikaans singer Nádine told Rapport newspaper that Hougaard was released from hospital but remains very weak.

"I can't believe it, it's been very rough," said Nádine.

"He is not out and about, but he is at home. He is, at the moment, extremely weak and can't really hold a conversation, as his vocal cords are still swollen."

According to Rapport, Hougaard is at home and on medication but still uses an oxygen machine.

Nádine added that Hougaard will have to take it easy as he must be on the oxygen machine for a few more weeks.

Hougaard played over 100 matches for the Bulls between 2002 and 2008 and also had stints with Leicester (2008-2009) and Saracens (2009-2012).

He also played eight Test matches for the Springboks and was part of the 2003 World Cup side that progressed to the quarter-finals of that year's global showpiece.

