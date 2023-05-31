1h ago

Bok legend 'Beast' hands over Webb Ellis Cup to Rugby World Cup organisers in France

Tendai Mtawarira carrying the Webb Ellis Cup at Charles de Gaulle airport in Paris on 30 May 2023. (Photo by Aurelien Meunier - World Rugby via Getty Images)
  • Bok legend Tendai "Beast" Mtawarira handed over the Webb Ellis Cup to World Cup organisers in France on Tuesday.
  • Wednesday marks 100 days to the start of the showpiece event.
  • Mtawarira, who played 117 Tests, won the 2019 World Cup with the Springboks in Japan.

Legendary former Springbok prop Tendai "Beast" Mtawarira landed in Paris on Tuesday to hand over the Webb Ellis Cup to Rugby World Cup organisers.

Mtawarira was a member of the Springbok side that won the 2019 World Cup in Japan.

The 37-year-old arrived in France just hours before Wednesday's 100 days to go celebrations kicked off across the country.

"Beast" was met at Charles de Gaulle airport by World Rugby chairman Bill Beaumont and Jacques Rivoal, the France 2023 chairman.

The Bok legend, who played 117 Tests between 2008 and 2019, will accompany the trophy through a programme of activities in Paris on Wednesday.

Mtawarira will conclude Wednesday's activities by placing the Webb Ellis Cup on top of the Arc de Triomphe.

"Things kicked off when Tendai Mtawarira arrived with the Webb Ellis Cup in France, passing the cup from the champions to the hosts, putting the cup back up for contention for Rugby World Cup," Gilpin said, as quoted by Rugby Pass.

"These activities in themselves, never mind the tournament, have taken a lot of planning and that is a testament to the great partnership that we have got with the France 2023 organising committee, with the French rugby federation and with the French government.

"We are all driven by the common objective of really highlighting and celebrating what is going to be an incredible Rugby World Cup. We will leave you to judge the spectacular nature of that on Wednesday."

The tournament runs from 8 September until 28 October, with France playing New Zealand in the opening game.

More than 600 000 international travellers are expected to head to nine host cities across France for the eight-week showpiece with tickets for all games sold out far in advance.

