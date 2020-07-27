Bok legend Beast on Black Lives Matter: We've reached a pivotal crossroads

Springbok legend Tendai 'Beast' Mtawarira believes South Africans have reached a crossroads in the conversation surrounding the Black Lives Matter (BLM) movement.

Inspired by national captain Siya Kolisi's powerful stance on the matter last weekend, Mtawarira took to Instagram to add his voice.



Born in Zimbabwe and having had his Springbok status temporarily threatened by the South African government back in 2009 because of that heritage, Mtawarira went on to play 117 Tests for his country.

In the post, he points to the unity displayed by the Springbok class of 2019 that won the World Cup in Japan under Kolisi as an example of what can be achieved in South Africa.

Mtawarira, who has now fully retired from the game, said it was important for players to bring light to certain experiences they may have had, even if it makes for some uncomfortable conversations.

"Throughout my career I enjoyed support from many different people from different backgrounds, races and locations," said Mtawarira.

"Sport united people and it can make a difference in someone's life and it made a huge difference in my life.



"The biggest success that I achieved (2019 World Cup) came about because we as players chose to look past our differences: the colour of our skin, our different backgrounds, our different cultures. We embraced each other, we became one and we were afforded the same opportunity.

"I think it's the same for everyone that is in the corporate space, in schools and in the community. We all need to look past our differences and the colour of our skin ... embrace each other for our differences because there is strength in that.

"We need to afford each other the same opportunities to excel.

"I really feel that, in this time, we're at a crossroads and a pivotal moment where we have to make a decision.

"There are certain things we might have endured in the past and we have to bring them to light because for us to move forward, we have to address the big elephant in the room.

"We have to bring about those conversations that will bring discomfort to everybody but that will allow us to grow. I feel the decisions that we make today will impact the future of our kids and the next generation.

"We need to make a change and bring about a difference and be the catalysts of this moment."

- Compiled by Lloyd Burnard