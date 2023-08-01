1h ago

Share

Bok mentor explains Bongi the communicator as captaincy choice: It's not a left-field choice

accreditation
Khanyiso Tshwaku
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
  • Springbok coach Jacques Nienaber said there was nothing left field about Bongi Mbonambi's promotion to the Test captaincy for Saturday's Test against Argentina in Buenos Aires.
  • Mbonambi will be the third player to lead the Boks this season as regular captain Siya Kolisi continues his recovery from a knee injury.
  • The Boks were led by Duane Vermeulen and Eben Etzebeth in their previous matches, with both players being rested for this game.

Springbok coach Jacques Nienaber said Bongi Mbonambi's elevation to the Test captaincy for Saturday's warm-up game against Argentina in Buenos Aires wasn't a left-field choice but one informed by his set-piece communication excellence with match officials.

Mbonambi, who will be running out for the 60th time, will be the Springboks' 64th Test captain as the leadership moves down to him in Duane Vermeulen's rested absence.

The number eight led the Boks in the Argentina and Wallaby Tests last month, with Eben Etzebeth captaining the Boks in the All-Black defeat that's sandwiched by the two Rugby Championship wins.

READ | Mbonambi skippers Boks against Pumas, prop Steenekamp set for debut

Nienaber said the communication Mbonambi has with match officials is essential in terms of keeping the team on an even keel, especially with him being in the heart of the set-pieces.

"Being a hooker, Bongi is a guy who talks to the ref the majority of the time in terms of scrums and lineouts," Nienaber said.

"The way he communicates with referees is exceptional and as captain, that's probably going to be one of the main things.

"You want one guy to be speaking to the referee and it should be him. When there are discussions around set pieces and scrums, it's normally the hookers.

Teams

Argentina

TBC

South Africa

15 Damian Willemse, 14 Canan Moodie, 13 Lukhanyo Am, 12 Andre Esterhuizen, 11 Makazole Mapimpi, 10 Manie Libbok, 9 Cobus Reinach, 8 Jasper Wiese, 7 Franco Mostert, 6 Deon Fourie, 5 Marvin Orie, 4 Jean Kleyn, 3 Thomas du Toit, 2 Bongi Mbonambi (captain), 1 Trevor Nyakane

Substitutes: 16 Joseph Dweba, 17 Gerhard Steenekamp, 18 Vincent Koch, 19 Jean-Luc du Preez, 20 Evan Roos, 21 Herschel Jantjies, 22 Jesse Kriel 23 Kurt-Lee Arendse

"When your captain is Siya Kolisi, he may not necessarily understand the ins and outs of the scrum, even though he's part of the scrum.

"In our team, it's the hooker who talks to the ref about the scrums and Bongi must do what he normally does when he speaks to the referee.

"He'll be our voice and he must do what he does, with the same being applicable from a playing perspective.

"It may look left-field from the outside, but if you speak to anyone in the team, it's not a left-field choice."

Mbonambi hasn't been gifted leadership opportunities at the Sharks, Bulls, and Stormers where he's served capably as a player, but Nienaber said the hooker is one of their most important leaders.

READ | Careful what you wish for, Bok fans - attacking rugby comes at a price

"He's been a brilliant leader for us since 2018. He's one of our pressure points and game drivers," Nienaber said.

"He's a no-nonsense leader, someone who leads by example by doing the hard stuff. He doesn't mince his words and is a straight shooter.

"He's a guy that demands respect and I often say that if there's a person walks into a room with people having their elbows on the table and when he sits up straight, they follow suit.

"He's got an aura about him and I'm proud of him."


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
sa rugbyspringboksworld cupjacques nienaberbongi mbonambibuenos airesrugby
heading
description
username
Show Comments ()
Voting Booth
Who should replace Jacques Nienaber as Springbok coach after the 2023 Rugby World Cup?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Deon Davids
2% - 288 votes
Mzwandile Stick
6% - 748 votes
John Dobson
17% - 2119 votes
Johan Ackermann
22% - 2717 votes
Franco Smith
6% - 697 votes
Johann van Graan
3% - 391 votes
Jake White
7% - 808 votes
Rassie Erasmus
37% - 4506 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
WATCH | 3 cybersecurity risks in the age of rising e-commerce

6h ago

WATCH | 3 cybersecurity risks in the age of rising e-commerce
Find the best power solution to help you beat the loadshedding blues

28 Jul

Find the best power solution to help you beat the loadshedding blues
Absa Money Makeover: How to stop the debt cycle

26 Jul

Absa Money Makeover: How to stop the debt cycle
How the right laptop can help you beat loadshedding

25 Jul

How the right laptop can help you beat loadshedding
South Africans are using 65% of their monthly income to service debt | #RealityCheck

20 Jul

South Africans are using 65% of their monthly income to service debt | #RealityCheck
WATCH | Transformation: The C-Suite Challenge

19 Jul

WATCH | Transformation: The C-Suite Challenge
See more sponsored content
GooglePlayLink HuaweiGalleryLink AppleStoreLink
© 2023 (3.0.23194.14) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us Help with my subscription
Iab Logo