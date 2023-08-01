Bok mentor explains Bongi the communicator as captaincy choice: It's not a left-field choice

Springbok coach Jacques Nienaber said there was nothing left field about Bongi Mbonambi's promotion to the Test captaincy for Saturday's Test against Argentina in Buenos Aires.

Mbonambi will be the third player to lead the Boks this season as regular captain Siya Kolisi continues his recovery from a knee injury.

The Boks were led by Duane Vermeulen and Eben Etzebeth in their previous matches, with both players being rested for this game.

Springbok coach Jacques Nienaber said Bongi Mbonambi's elevation to the Test captaincy for Saturday's warm-up game against Argentina in Buenos Aires wasn't a left-field choice but one informed by his set-piece communication excellence with match officials.

Mbonambi, who will be running out for the 60th time, will be the Springboks' 64th Test captain as the leadership moves down to him in Duane Vermeulen's rested absence.

The number eight led the Boks in the Argentina and Wallaby Tests last month, with Eben Etzebeth captaining the Boks in the All-Black defeat that's sandwiched by the two Rugby Championship wins.

READ | Mbonambi skippers Boks against Pumas, prop Steenekamp set for debut

Nienaber said the communication Mbonambi has with match officials is essential in terms of keeping the team on an even keel, especially with him being in the heart of the set-pieces.

"Being a hooker, Bongi is a guy who talks to the ref the majority of the time in terms of scrums and lineouts," Nienaber said.

"The way he communicates with referees is exceptional and as captain, that's probably going to be one of the main things.

"You want one guy to be speaking to the referee and it should be him. When there are discussions around set pieces and scrums, it's normally the hookers.

Teams Argentina TBC South Africa 15 Damian Willemse, 14 Canan Moodie, 13 Lukhanyo Am, 12 Andre Esterhuizen, 11 Makazole Mapimpi, 10 Manie Libbok, 9 Cobus Reinach, 8 Jasper Wiese, 7 Franco Mostert, 6 Deon Fourie, 5 Marvin Orie, 4 Jean Kleyn, 3 Thomas du Toit, 2 Bongi Mbonambi (captain), 1 Trevor Nyakane Substitutes: 16 Joseph Dweba, 17 Gerhard Steenekamp, 18 Vincent Koch, 19 Jean-Luc du Preez, 20 Evan Roos, 21 Herschel Jantjies, 22 Jesse Kriel 23 Kurt-Lee Arendse

"When your captain is Siya Kolisi, he may not necessarily understand the ins and outs of the scrum, even though he's part of the scrum.

"In our team, it's the hooker who talks to the ref about the scrums and Bongi must do what he normally does when he speaks to the referee.

"He'll be our voice and he must do what he does, with the same being applicable from a playing perspective.

"It may look left-field from the outside, but if you speak to anyone in the team, it's not a left-field choice."

Mbonambi hasn't been gifted leadership opportunities at the Sharks, Bulls, and Stormers where he's served capably as a player, but Nienaber said the hooker is one of their most important leaders.

READ | Careful what you wish for, Bok fans - attacking rugby comes at a price

"He's been a brilliant leader for us since 2018. He's one of our pressure points and game drivers," Nienaber said.

"He's a no-nonsense leader, someone who leads by example by doing the hard stuff. He doesn't mince his words and is a straight shooter.

"He's a guy that demands respect and I often say that if there's a person walks into a room with people having their elbows on the table and when he sits up straight, they follow suit.

"He's got an aura about him and I'm proud of him."



