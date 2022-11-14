Bok midfield maestro Lukhanyo Am nominated for prestigious World Rugby Player of the Year award





Injured Springbok centre Lukhanyo Am is one of four nominations for the 2022 World Rugby Men's Player of the Year.

Am, whose playmaking abilities and excellent defensive reads South Africa have missed since his injury, goes up against Ireland's Johnny Sexton and Josh van der Flier and 2021 winner Antony du Pont of France for the prestigious accolade.

Lukhanyo Am

Antoine Dupont

Johnny Sexton

Josh van der Flier



The nominees for the 2022 World Rugby Men's 15s Player of the Year in partnership with @Mastercard ??#WorldRugbyAwards pic.twitter.com/JyXDHXl2Z6 — World Rugby (@WorldRugby) November 14, 2022





Am was injured during the Rugby Championship in the clash against the Wallabies in Sydney.

He underwent knee surgery in September.

Earlier this year, he was named the South African Players' Player of the Year, an award voted for by the professional rugby players in the country.

The winners of the various World Rugby award categories will be announced on Sunday evening in Monaco.



