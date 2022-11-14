1h ago

add bookmark

Bok midfield maestro Lukhanyo Am nominated for prestigious World Rugby Player of the Year award

accreditation
Craig Taylor
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Lukhanyo Am. (Photo by Anton Geyser/Gallo Images)
Lukhanyo Am. (Photo by Anton Geyser/Gallo Images)


Injured Springbok centre Lukhanyo Am is one of four nominations for the 2022 World Rugby Men's Player of the Year.

Am, whose playmaking abilities and excellent defensive reads South Africa have missed since his injury, goes up against Ireland's Johnny Sexton and Josh van der Flier and 2021 winner Antony du Pont of France for the prestigious accolade.  


Am was injured during the Rugby Championship in the clash against the Wallabies in Sydney.

He underwent knee surgery in September.

Earlier this year, he was named the South African Players' Player of the Year, an award voted for by the professional rugby players in the country.

The winners of the various World Rugby award categories will be announced on Sunday evening in Monaco.


 

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
springbokslukhanyo amrugby
Voting Booth
Should out of form Proteas captain Temba Bavuma be dropped for Thursday's T20 World Cup clash against Pakistan?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
No - He is our captain and dips in form happen to everyone.
22% - 1750 votes
Yes - Temba is nowhere right now and he needs to stand down if we are to have any chance of winning.
78% - 6326 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
What if… I cut out monthly takeaways and invested the money? | Nedbank

10 Nov

What if… I cut out monthly takeaways and invested the money? | Nedbank
Ghosts, game shows and entrepreneurs: Tune into BBC Brit this festive season for...

09 Nov

Ghosts, game shows and entrepreneurs: Tune into BBC Brit this festive season for the best primetime entertainment
Home Insurance: Rebuilding SA’s economy starts at home

24 Oct

Home Insurance: Rebuilding SA’s economy starts at home
Feed Mzansi: Chef Jason shows kindness through the gift of food in Cape Town

13 Oct

Feed Mzansi: Chef Jason shows kindness through the gift of food in Cape Town
Australia is a melting pot of wild, shocking, and crazy things – here’s how to...

10 Oct

Australia is a melting pot of wild, shocking, and crazy things – here’s how to survive your trip Down Under
What BBC Brit primetime persona are you?

06 Oct

What BBC Brit primetime persona are you?
See more sponsored content
© 2022 (2.5.22318.2) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo