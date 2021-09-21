Springboks

16m ago

add bookmark

Bok pivot Pollard to leave Montpellier?

accreditation
Sport24 staff
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Handre Pollard (Gallo)
Handre Pollard (Gallo)

Springbok flyhalf Handre Pollard will not be offered an extension when his Monetpellier contact expires next year, a report indicates.

Pollard's game time with the French giants has been limited due to Test-rugby commitments and a long-term knee injury he suffered in his first season with the club.

Since joining Montpellier after the 2019 Rugby World Cup, Pollard has made just 16 appearances for the Top 14 outfit.

According to French publication RMC Sport, Pollard will not be retained by Montpellier when his contract expires at the end of the 2021/22 season.

Pollard will only be back to play for Montpellier in December due to his international commitments with the Springboks.

Before joining Montpellier, Pollard played for the Bulls between 2013 and 2019, while he also had a stint in Japan at the NTT DoCoMo Red Hurricanes in 2015/16.

It is believed that English and Japanese clubs have expressed interest in signing Pollard after his tenure at Montpellier ends.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
montpellierspringbokstop 14handre pollardrugby
Voting Booth
With the Springboks losing their last two matches against Australia, how concerned are you?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Very concerned! Something is not right ...
59% - 2795 votes
I'm not worried. Every team has a bad game. The Boks will bounce back.
17% - 831 votes
It's too early to tell. Let's see how they go against the All Blacks.
24% - 1138 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Showmax
How Jurgen Klopp saved Liverpool

07 Sep

How Jurgen Klopp saved Liverpool
Stream EPL and PSL games LIVE on your phone

07 Sep

Stream EPL and PSL games LIVE on your phone
Watch live sport with Showmax Pro from R225 p/m

07 Sep

Watch live sport with Showmax Pro from R225 p/m
See more from Showmax
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21242.11) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo