Bok pivot Pollard to leave Montpellier?

Springbok flyhalf Handre Pollard will not be offered an extension when his Monetpellier contact expires next year, a report indicates.

Pollard's game time with the French giants has been limited due to Test-rugby commitments and a long-term knee injury he suffered in his first season with the club.

Since joining Montpellier after the 2019 Rugby World Cup, Pollard has made just 16 appearances for the Top 14 outfit.

According to French publication RMC Sport, Pollard will not be retained by Montpellier when his contract expires at the end of the 2021/22 season.



Pollard will only be back to play for Montpellier in December due to his international commitments with the Springboks.



Before joining Montpellier, Pollard played for the Bulls between 2013 and 2019, while he also had a stint in Japan at the NTT DoCoMo Red Hurricanes in 2015/16.

It is believed that English and Japanese clubs have expressed interest in signing Pollard after his tenure at Montpellier ends.