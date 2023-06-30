Bok plans take shape ahead of Rugby Championship: 'This is going to be a challenging competition'

The Springboks wrapped up their pre-Rugby Championship preparations in Pretoria on Thursday.

Bok coach Jacques Nienaber is expecting a challenging tournament in the lead-up to the World Cup.

The Springboks play the Wallabies in Pretoria next weekend, then the All Blacks in Auckland the following week, and, finally, host Argentina at Ellis Park.

Springbok coach Jacques Nienaber was happy with his squad's Rugby Championship preparations over the past few weeks, with the shortened tournament kicking off next week.

South Africa will play Australia at Loftus Versfeld in their opening fixture on Saturday, 8 July, and Nienaber acknowledged it would be the start of a challenging tournament as the World Cup in France awaits on the other side.

"This is going to be a challenging competition with all the teams looking to build momentum before the World Cup, so we have to hit the ground running if we want to be in the running to win the title," Nienaber said on Thursday.

His charges were given a few days of rest before they reconvene on the weekend.

The squad wrapped up the week's on-field preparations with a double training session, and Nienaber was happy with the work done as they prepared to make the transition to a full Test-match week from Sunday.

"We've had a productive three weeks in Pretoria, and we're pleased with where the players are, going into the first Test next week," said Nienaber.

"We did a lot of groundwork on and off the field at this camp, and the players and coaches are aligned in terms of what we want to see and achieve on the field."

The Springboks have been hit with numerous injury concerns, particularly that of regular flyhalf Handre Pollard, who has been ruled out of the tournament.

"We also have a clear picture now of the players who are fit and those who are on the road to full recovery to participate in the competition in the next few weeks," Nienaber said regarding the injury situation.

"It was also fantastic that the injured players could work closely with our medical team daily, and it's pleasing to see them making such good progress."

Nienaber will announce his Springbok team to face Australia on Tuesday.

